Texas bills looking to legalize retail casino gaming and sports betting to be read this week

Two intertwining bills, HJR 155 and HB 2843 from Rep. Charlie Geren and Rep. John Kuempel respectively are set to be read in Texas this week. The bills propose the legalization of land-based casinos in the state, as well as retail sports betting on site.

The legislation proposes a maximum of eight “destination resorts” across the Lone Star State, split and allocated by region:

Two in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Area

Two in Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area

One in San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area

One in Corpus Christi metropolitan area

One in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan area

One to be decided in the future

The adjusted gross revenue on casino receipts will be taxed at a rate of 15 percent, with no specified tax rate for sports wagering. Given what’s typical of other states, it’s likely that sports wagering would be taxed at the same rate, plus the federal excise duty applied to each Texas sports betting wager made.

The bill also calls for the revitalization of Texas horse racing and greyhounds scenes, plus the creation of a body called Texas Gaming Commission to oversee and regulate Texas gaming.

Texas is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects from a TX sports betting legalization perspective, as following the repeal of PASPA, the three largest states remain unavailable for legal sports betting and gaming. Texas could well be first to change, ahead of California sports betting which took a large setback last year, and prospective Florida sports wagering.

The three largest states by population in the United States of America are:

California – with an estimated population of over 39.5 million people. Texas – with an estimated population of over 29.6 million people. Florida – with an estimated population of over 21.5 million people.

California generated 14.8 percent of the United States GDP in 2021, so it’s understandable why the commercial hype for California online gaming is real. Texas was second, falling just shy of 10 percent for 2021 but again, the fact that over 30 percent of the United States of America (by GDP) does not have access to legal sports betting goes to show the opportunity that still exists.

Currently the United States sports betting landscape looks as follows:

Live and Legal: 33 states & DC

Not yet live, but legal: 3 states

Active legislation/ballot initiatives: 9 states

Dead legislation: 0 states

When broken down by mobile and retail the picture is slightly different. For mobile sports wagering:

Live and Legal: 24 states & DC

Not yet live, but legal: 2 states

Active legislation/ballot initiatives: 10 states

No legislation: 12 states

Dead legislation: 2 states

For retail sports betting: