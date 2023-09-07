Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Sportradar has announced the receipt of a Temporary Sports Wagering Services License for the state of Kentucky. The company is affiliated in the state with Crown Ky Gaming LLC, trading as DraftKings.

🤝Sportradar x Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Sportradar has been awarded a Temporary Sports Wagering Services License for the state of Kentucky. Legal in-person sports betting will be available in Kentucky beginning on Sept. 7, with online betting to follow on Sept. 28. pic.twitter.com/xrr7u0lVoH — Sportradar (@Sportradar) September 6, 2023

The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet contains a full list of those granted an “Occupational License – Information Services Employee”, plus each licensed “Key Employee” and the provider’s affiliations in the state.

The complete list of those with temporary sports wagering services licenses are as follows:

Aristotle International Inc

Asf Ltd

Centralarms LLC

Circa Hospitality Group I LLC

Genius Sports

Geocomply Solutions Inc

Idology Inc

International Betting Integrity Association

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions F1 Inc

NeoGames Solutions LLC

Nyx Digital Gaming (USA) LLC

Onfido Inc

Sbtech Malta Limited

Shuftipro Limited

Simplebet Inc

Socure Inc

Sportradar Solutions LLC

Sportscontentco LLC

Swish Analytics Kentucky Inc

U.S. Integrity, Inc

United Tote

Xpoint Services LLC

For the purposes of Kentucky sports betting, here’s a short description of services offered and for which company each is affiliated:

Aristotle International Inc: Age verification solutions affiliated with BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365.

Asf Ltd: Specialist pricing and risk management services to sports wagering operators. Affiliated with BetMGM and DraftKings.

Centralams LLC: Central account management system offering know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering services. The company is affiliated with BetMGM and Circa Sports Kentucky.

Circa Hospitality Group I LLC: A Circa Group company providing intra-group services to Circa Sports Kentucky.

Genius Sports: A sports data and technology company that provides data management, video streaming and integrity services. The company is affiliated in Kentucky with Caesars, BetMGM, Penn Sports Interactive, Kambi, Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Geocomply Solutions Inc: Geocomply Solutions Inc provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions. It is working with Caesars, BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Fanatics and Penn Sports Interactive.

Idology Inc: Idology is a KYC service provider used by DraftKings in KE.

International Betting Integrity Association: The International Betting Integrity Association is an integrity body working with policymakers globally. It is affiliated with NeoGames Solutions LLC and Fanatics.

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions F1 Inc: A company that provides Financial Services, Insurance, Life and Pensions, Corporations and Nonprofits. It provides identity verification and authentication, credit risk assessment, fraud prevention and due diligence services. It is working with Caesars, BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Penn sports Interactive.

NeoGames Solutions LLC: NeoGames Solutions has a three year deal with Caesars to provide it with its Player Account Management system.

Nyx Digital Gaming (USA) LLC: NYX Gaming Group provides a digital gaming and sports betting platform to DraftKings.

Onfido Inc: The company provides identity verification and fraud detection. It works as an affiliate with Caesars.

Sbtech Malta Limited: SBTech provides sports betting solutions in Kentucky to DraftKings.

Shuftipro Limited: A fully automated identity verification process, working with Penn Sports Interactive.

Simplebet Inc: SimpleBet is a B2B product development company offering micro-betting opportunities. It is working with Caesars, DraftKings, bet365, Penn Sports Interactive.

Socure Inc: Identity verification service affiliated with DraftKings and Fanatics.

Sportradar Solutions LLC: Sportradar collects and analyzes sports data for operators, working with DraftKings in KE.

Sportscontentco LLC: The exclusive reseller of Platform’s content in the United States, used by DraftKings.

Swish Analytics Kentucky Inc: Data and statistics tailored to sports betting. Swish is affiliated with BetMGM and bet365.

U.S. Integrity, Inc: Provider of a range of integrity services, operating with Circa Sports Kentucky and DraftKings.

United Tote: Working in a retail capacity, United Tote provides self-service betting terminals to Caesars and DraftKings.

Xpoint Services LLC: Geolocation solutions provided to bet365 in Kentucky.