Sumsub has announced the release of a fully automated responsible gaming solution during the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education month.

The solution offers a full suite of compliance tools, designed to instantly flag to an operator anyone that could be at risk of gambling harm. The tool offers a ‘set of rules for responsible gaming controls’.

The Sumsub verification platform gives flexible know-your-customer workflow setup, betting patterns analysis and players’ behavior monitoring, suspicious activities alerts and potential gaming addiction checks. The aforementioned rules are designed to help casino operators notice a player spending disproportionately to their income, when a player raises or disables their gambling limits, track and analyze frequency and duration gaming sessions and more.

As well as live-monitoring, Sumsub also provides onboarding services, tailored to each individual jurisdiction and ensuring conformity with local regulatory requirements. Through automation, Sumsub aims to reduce manual workload and eliminate the risk of human error. The solution is tailored to help gaming operators prevent identity theft and payment fraud, as well as bonus abuse and account sharing.

Tony Petrov, Chief Legal Officer at Sumsub commented: “This new Responsible Gaming control solution ensures online gaming platforms detect players with addiction, mitigate fraud risks and ensure full compliance with the latest industry regulations all in a timely manner.”

He added: “There are numerous checks that can be performed when monitoring transactions related to gaming, and when properly set, they help indicate possible gambling issues. By providing an automated, yet flexible, set of rules, Sumsub stays at the forefront of safe gambling and actively promotes responsible gaming among organizations shaping the industry.”

Responsible Gaming Education Month is an initiative being adopted across the United States of America, with the American Gaming Association recently announcing results of a survey showing a good level of responsible gaming controls awareness.

BetMGM and MGM Resorts International have launched a responsible gaming campaign across nine NFL stadiums as well as committing $1 million to RG initiatives. FanDuel has also announced US soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour golfer Tom Kim.