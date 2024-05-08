Stake will continue to offer the igaming content portfolio from Hub88, after both parties agreed an extended deal.

Stake Continue To Offer Hub88’s Content Portfolio After Agreeing Extended Deal

This deal will also see content such as live dealer, HubWaller Banking, Crypto Payments and chat services be made available on the online platform.

Mark Taffler, Commercial Director at Hub88, spoke about the extended deal and the vital role crypto will play in transactions.

He said (Via Hub88): “Both businesses come from the same place and we will use crypto at the heart of what we both do.”

Stake.com has been one of the leading crypto betting operators after opening its services in 2017 and has worked with Hub88 in recent years.

This new deal means that Hub888 will be the ‘sole aggregation partner’ of Stake.com and registered players can now utilize games from over 120 studios.

Stake.com can acces key features on Hub88’s platform, including the popular slot machines and improving the everyday user experience.

Taffler continued to praise the relationship between the two organizations and believes Hub88 can help boost business at Stake.

He said (Via Hub88): “We will now be able to work even more closely with Stake.com and help them boost their business by providing our best-in-class tech offering, content supply and account management while further adding value by delivering our business-enabling propositions such as Banking, Crypto Payments, and our HubWallet solution.”

The Owner of Stake, Eddie Craven, was also positive about the collaboration and is ‘super excited’ to help take both companies to the next level.

He said (Via Stake.com): “Hub88 is genuinely an extension of our own business and as a trusted and well-established partner, we’re super excited to take this to the next level.”

Hub88 has already agreed a host of new partnerships and collaborations in 2024, signing deals with LiveGames and Playson so far.