Sports books to be allowed in stadiums on game days after NFL owners vote

NFL owners met Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona and voted for sports books to be allowed in stadiums on game days, as first reported by The Athletic. The proposed plans would commence with the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The main arguments, outlined by The Athletic were compelling. Firstly, the report states correctly that in several situations, fans and bettors use their mobile devices to wager on a football match. As such, betting in-person at a stadium on a matchday poses no problem.

Should the move go ahead as suggested, revenue from in-stadium sports books would not be shared with teams up until a certain threshold is hit – believed to be around US$20 million, which would then be pooled with the remaining 31 clubs for any money that exceeds that bar. For clubs from California, where sports betting is not yet legal, initial reports seem to suggest that they will still receive a cut of any revenue above the threshold.

Currently, only the Washington Commanders are the only team that host a brick-and-mortar sportsbook in their stadium. The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New York Jets all have OTB sportsbook locations within a close vicinity to their respective stadiums.

The traditional NFL franchise revenue-sharing model includes the sharing of local gate revenue, but not revenue such as local club sponsorships. The reason as to why all of the sports betting wagers above a threshold shall be shared between all clubs is that technically a match featuring Texas sports betting (eg: Texans vs Bengals) would also see sports betting in Ohio (Cincinatti) which is legal. So for the states to not fall behind or be an equity concern, Texas would be eligible for a cut above the $20 million mark.

One would imagine, given the disparity between retail revenue and online revenue, that having a retail sports book on-site would not change adjusted gross revenue figures much. However, it may attract more casual bettors who want a small bet on a match they’re about to watch. Any revenue from sportsbook sponsorships will continue to not be shared. However, currently, no NFL teams are explicitly sponsored by a sports book.

This year’s Super Bowl in Arizona attracted arguably the largest legal betting audience yet for a Super Bowl. The 2024 edition, however, will take place in Nevada at the new state-of-the-art stadium. Given Nevada’s reputation as the gambling capital of the world, it’s safe to assume it will break all records for handle and wagering. As legislature crawls to a close for 2023, the next year of post-PASPA America takes shape.

Responsible gaming will undoubtedly be at the forefront – and we’ll see just which operators survive and take significant market share as the industry continues to mature.