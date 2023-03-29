Soboba Casino Resort in California chooses Context Networks for promotional partnership

The Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto Valley, Southern California, has enlisted programmatic advertising solutions company Context Networks in a partnership that will see the casino offer personalized and targeted promotions to guests and bettors in real time.

This will be delivered through the Contextual Promotions Media Network, which will aim to provide tailored personalized promotions to guests, from “free play offers” through to “dining discounts”.

What did Context Networks have to say?

Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks, commented in a release:

“Our CPMN platform will enhance and enrich the guest experience at Soboba Casino Resort. This technology allows us to tailor promotions to the individual preferences and interests of each of Soboba’s guests, resulting in a more contextual and relevant experience for them. We’re confident that this partnership will drive increased revenue and loyalty for their brand.”

The Soboba Casino Resort is located just outside the cities of Hemet and San Jacinto, and features a casino, hotel and a PGA-rated golf-course among other “luxury” amenities. The casino houses over 2,000 slot machines and numerous table games, and the rewards scheme will integrate customer activity when considering promotional output going forward.

Douglas Abbott, CMO of Context Networks, added: “We’re excited to partner with Soboba Casino Resort and bring the power of our Contextual Promotions Media Network to their guests. We believe this technology will drive increased engagement and satisfaction for Soboba Casino’s patrons, and we look forward to working with their team to deliver a truly personalized experience for their guests.”

The Soboba Casino Resort is one of a staggering 82 Tribal Casinos in the state of California. It is run by the Soboba Indian Reservation, one of the many prominent tribes in CA. With CA online gaming not legalized, the only wagering opportunities for customers outside of the state’s 85 cardrooms comes at the Tribal-run casino resorts.

What’s the lay of the land in California?

California is fairly unique in that it does not offer legal CA sports betting of any kind. In November 2022 two separate propositions went all the way to public ballot but were both defeated. Proposition 26, which proposed that tribal casino operators should be able to offer sports betting in a retail capacity, was opposed by 66 percent to 34 percent. Even more staggering was the defeat for California mobile sports betting which received less than 20 percent of the vote at ballot and was crushed.

That was despite the highest marketing spend on any proposition at ballot in the history of the United States.

How does it look state-wide?

The current gambling climate does not have legalized online gaming in Texas, nor online gaming in Florida or California. In fact, sports betting in a commercial capacity does not exist in any of the three most populous states in the US. Whereas Florida sports betting looks unlikely due to lack of legislative activity, California is an impossibility. Under legislative rules, there can be no bills submitted for legislature until next year at the earliest. This means even the most optimistic of punter will unlikely see legal mobile sports betting in California until 2025 at the earliest.