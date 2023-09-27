Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

SIS Content Services has increased its footprint in Colorado after penning a partnership with Bettson’s US facing brand, Betsafe.

Betsafe’s Colorado mobile sports betting app will now feature the SIS H2H Global Gaming League product, including the continuous esoccer and esbasketball solutions which the brand claims can increase a sportsbook’s margin by up to 10%.

Betsafe sits under the Betsson umbrella, and has long been a partner of SIS across various verticals. It now adds the efootball and esoccer product to its US facing brand as it looks to capture more of the sizable Colorado sports betting market.

SIS’ esports products are live in both New Jersey and Colorado. It offers a considerably different approach to esports, steering away from the more ‘traditional’ esports in terms of odds-setting on professional events. Instead, it favors an approach that abridges sports and esports betting, and almost mirrors a virtuals product.

SIS has gaming studios in the United Kingdom, where competitive gamers play against each other in short duration games. SIS then feeds a low-latency live stream through to a betting operator, opening opportunities for in-play betting as well as pre-match.

Each match played under the SIS umbrella is monitored by Esports Integrity Commission trained integrity referees, something that is lacking from other sport simulation type products. Other brands offer broadcast of purely simulated games, which could posit regulatory risk in the future, especially in the United States where regulators are quick to scrutinize unordinary products.

Richard Ames,Chief Executive, SIS, and President, SIS Content Services, said: “We are pleased to see the growth of our esports product with this latest launch in Colorado. We continue to make steady progress in North America, and this latest deal showcases our ability to provide bettors with engaging content and further enhances our relationship with our valued long-term partner, the Betsson Group.”

David Senior, Head of Sportsbook at Betsson US added: “We have enjoyed a great partnership with SIS, and to bring esoccer and ebasketball to the Betsafe audience in Colorado is another big step in our relationship as we deliver more content that will drive engagement and enhance the overall betting experience for our bettors.”