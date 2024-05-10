Sports Information Services, known as SIS, has appointed Peter Camden as its Competitive Gaming Product Manager, in hopes of increasing growth across the US markets.

SIS Make New Appointment To Increase Growth In US Market

The new appointment will be in charge of several aspects within the company and his main objective will be to increase the growth of SIS’ Competitive Gaming products.

Camden has over two decades worth of experience in the sportsbook realm, meaning he is very well suited to his latest appointment.

Prior to joining SIS, Camden played a huge part in GIMO’s sportsbook development and guided the company into 15 new countries.

He also worked in key roles at BetFirst and Mybet, helping with trading at both companies and Camden joins at a time where SIS merges its Competitive Gaming portfolio with Genius Sports.

This new collaboration contains SIS’ Head-to-Head Global Gaming League and allows gaming operators a variety of content – including 150,000 eSoccer and eBasketball events a year.

This section of content from SIS has already began to enter the US markets and Camden will be key in continuing this expansion.

Head of Competitive Gaming at SIS, Adam Conway, spoke about the new appointment and how Camden can help the company achieve its goals.

He said (Via SIS Presser): “We are delighted to welcome Peter to SIS. His knowledge and skills will only strengthen our Competitive Gaming offering as we continue to make positive strides with our industry-leading product.”

Camden also revealed his thoughts on moving to SIS and identified the Competitive Gaming Division as a place to focus on.

He said (Via SIS Presser): “I am delighted to be joining SIS and specifically the Competitive Gaming division.”

Another point that was raised by Camden was the commitment to offering sports betting fans and operators the chance to take full advantage of the eBasketball and eSoccer content.