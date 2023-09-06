Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Fanatics has launched its NFL promotional offer with the strapline ‘Sign up, suit up, and get the Fanatics experience’.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the wagering brand attached to the merchandise giant, is offering new customers a $150 merchandise reward credit should they register and place a single cash wager of $50 or more on any market.

The incentive reads as follows: “New customers, who sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android or PointsBet on iOS and Android, even in states that are not yet branded PointsBet, A Fanatics Experience, between September 1 and September 18 and opt into The Fanatics Jersey Drop promotion, can place a single cash wager of $50 or more on any market and receive a reward credit to purchase any team merchandise worth up to $150 on www.fanatics.com”.

Per last week’s report, the company has closed on PointsBet in eight states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. This follows the acquisition of PointsBet USA for total consideration of $225 million which will be paid in two installments.

The aforementioned states join Ohio, Tennessee, Maryland and Massachusetts sports betting in Fanatics’ portfolio given the operator is already live in those states. The eight listed states that have been closed will be named “PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience” while transitioning over. The promotion, however, is applicable to all new customers of both brands.

Fanatics is making a unique play with a ‘circular economy’ in which bettors are rewarded with ‘FanCash’ depending on wagering, which can then be converted into bonus bets or merchandise credits. Bettors will earn 1% on a regular wager, with 3% on parlays and 5% on same-game parlays.

Previously, Ohio’s regulator, the Ohio Casino Control Commission found Fanatics’ promo offering everyone who purchased merchandise a free bet in breach of state advertising and responsible gambling regulation. The company has been more careful this time, offering merchandise as an incentive to bettors, rather than vice-versa.

Jason White, Chief Marketing Officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming commented: “Fanatics Betting and Gaming is bringing a more rewarding online sports betting experience to customers to celebrate the return of football season. We want to outfit our customers in the latest team gear for betting with us on the Fanatics or PointsBet Sportsbooks. It’s sign up, suit up, and get the Fanatics experience.”