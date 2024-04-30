The gambling industry in North America could see some huge changes in the coming months, as several US states debate current betting restrictions.

US States Debate Changes To Betting Restrictions

Sports betting was made into a states’ rights issue six years ago, meaning regulators and legislatures in the United States have increased their involvement in user/athlete protections.

Over the course of the last few weeks, multiple bills have been brought to light in relation to prohibiting the use of credit cards when making bets online – while also banning any form of college player prop bets.

Wyoming may see the next change, as the states’ regulator will look into athlete protection by joining the decision to stop college player prop bets next week.

Another state that has dived into changing current betting restrictions is Pennsylvania, as State Senator Wayne Fontana proposed SB 1159.

This bill would ban credit card funding for all methods of betting, including online wagering, casino, sports betting and the lottery.

Brianne Doura-Schawohl, responsible gambling advocate in Pennsylvania, has revealed a concern over the use of credit cards in relation to gambling problems.

They said (Via iGB): “There is a significant body of evidence that highlights the increased levels of harm if you gamble utilizing credit cards,”

“An overwhelming number of international established markets have banned the ability to fund with credit cards, but also other modalities that can be funded by credit cards.”

This bill’s future is set to be decided in the next 60 days and will be overseen by the community, economic and recreational development committee.

If successful, PA would becoming the latest state to prohibit credit card funding when gambling, as Tennessee, Massachusetts and Iowa have already made this step.

According to WRAL, North Carolina is aiming to ban college player prop bets, after sports betting was opened in the state during March 2024.

This could be progressed, as the NCAA has communicated with regulators and legislators in the United States to implement a ban – in hopes of protecting college athletes from ‘harassment’.