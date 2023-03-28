Sen. Richard Blumenthal scribbles letter to colleges regarding sports betting advertising

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connneticut has written to sixty-six academic institutions across the country warning of sports betting companies’ efforts to “partner with universities to promote sports wagering on college campuses”.

He claims “According to media reports, major universities have entered into lucrative contracts with casinos and sportsbooks to encourage students to gamble on sports, raising well-founded fears about an activity that is known to be addictive”.

The letter cites the AGA’s figures around 68 million Americans planning to wager $15.5 billion on the NCAA March Madness tournaments in 2023. The number is slightly disingenuous when discussing legalized sports betting, as it includes peer-to-peer wagers and any sort of ‘bet’ that isn’t put through an official medium or operator.

Sen. Blumenthal continues: “The opportunity for lucrative deals has caused some casinos and sportsbook to target universities, despite the very real harm gambling poses to students, many under the age to legally gamble”. He adds: “Experts have said that it can be difficult for young people to recognize their inability to gamble responsibly, so it is deeply concerning that universities are willing to partner with sports betting companies”.

Prior to sending a number of questions around universities that hold partnerships, he adds one final damning paragraph in his letter to academic institutions. It reads as follows:

“Compounding matters, we have seen reports that some universities with these partnerships have done little to set ip the necessary support for students who develop a gambling addiction. For example, a deal between Caesar’s Sportsbook and Casinos and Michigan State University contained only $25,000 to educate athletes on gambling, with no funds to address problem gambling among students”.

Coincidentally, it comes on the same day as the American Gaming Association has updated its Responsible Marketing Code to explicitly tackle college advertising and place further limits on its members in a bid to curb perceived problem gambling risks, especially on younger adults.

The changes to the AGA code are as follows:

Prohibiting college partnerships that promote, market or advertise sports wagering activity (other than to alumni networks or content focused on responsible gaming initiatives or problem gambling awareness).

Prohibiting sportsbook NIL deals for amateur and college athletes.

Adding age restrictions (21+) for any individual featured in sports betting advertising.

Changing all references to the “legal age of wagering” to 21-plus.

Banning all use of “risk free” in advertising.

Banning all use of “risk free” in advertising. Formalizing an annual process for reviewing and updating the Code.

The letter from Sen. Richard Blumenthal is the latest in a string of harsh criticisms and calls for curb on sports betting advertising as the legalization continues to roll out. Rep. Tonko’s bid at a federal level to ban all advertising seems to have gone quiet, but the sentiment is there.

Harsh advertising restrictions apply to areas such as Ohio sports betting and Massachusetts sports betting, while they’re continuing to be tightened elsewhere too. If Oklahoma sports betting hopes to be legalized, or online gaming in Texas then it seems to come with the absolute necessity to have responsible gaming practices robust in the legislative process now.