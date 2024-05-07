Scientific Games Appoint New Senior Vice President Of Americas Systems

Scientific Games has appointed a new senior vice president of Americas systems, after hiring Mike Cardell in the early stages of May.

Scientific Games has been one of the leading organizations in the lottery industry for over 50 years and continues to offer high-tech, safe and unique games.

It also boasts the best systems and networks within the lottery industry, while also increasing profits for several businesses in the lottery beneficiary programs.

SG has formed strong partnerships with 150 lotteries in 50 different countries across the world, offering games, technology and analytical services to help increase revenue across the market.

The company was one of the first to provide these services through instant games, data and retail solutions to specific iLottery sites.

Appointing Cardell as the new VP is a clear sign on how the company wants to function going forward, as he has a plethora of experience within the industry.

Prior to this new role, Cardell worked at Fisery for 11 years as the global fintech and payments company’s vice president – while also serving as the general manager of next gen solutions.

Another relevant position that Cardell has to his name, is the five-years he spent managing business development at Hewlett-Packard – before moving on to his spell as VP at Fisery.

The president at Americas and global instant products, John Schulz, spoke about the new addition at Scientifc Games and how Cardell can help expand the business in 2024.

He said (via Scientific Games): “With a keen understanding of developing strategies for sustainable growth, Mike will be instrumental in growing our systems business and ensuring innovation and operational excellence in our existing system operations.

“His strategic mindset and leadership experience make him a valuable addition to Scientific Games. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”