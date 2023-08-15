Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Rhode Island Lottery reported RI sports betting handle of $23.7 million for the month of June 2023, the lowest for the 2023 fiscal year. With the reporting of June, fiscal year 2023 has also come to a close in Rhode Island.

What do the Rhode Island handle figures tell us?

Handle for FY23 was $509.5 million, down from $517.2 million, or 1.5% from FY22.

FY23’s handle figures show significant channel shift from retail to mobile. Many states report upwards of 90% mobile wagering, but Rhode Island remains more retail heavy than most others. In FY22, only 56% of handle was taken online while this has shifted to 68% in FY23.

The retail venue that saw the shift was Twin River Casino, with 31.9% of total Rhode Island wagers placed at the location in FY22, down to 22.6% in FY23. Tiverton Casino remained fairly constant, actually increasing handle share from 12.0% to 12.2%.

Did revenue follow suit?

Total revenue for the year soared to $50.9 million, up from FY22’s $39.7 million. The change can largely be shown by the difference in hold achieved by the two retail entities and online (mobile) in the state.

FY22 hold was as follows:

Twin River: 7.1%

Tiverton Casino: 9.7%

Online (Mobile): 7.6%

FY23 hold was better for all three:

Twin River: 9.9%

Tiverton Casino: 10.9%

Online (Mobile): 9.9%

How did June 2023 compare?

As aforementioned, handle of $23.7 million was the lowest for the entirety of FY23. Twin River recorded hold of 8.3%, bringing in $0.3 million revenue from $3.6 million handle. Tiverton recorded 0% margin, recording negative revenue from $2.9 million handle. Online exhibited relative strength, with 8.6% hold on $17.3 million handle, showing $1.5 million revenue.