Rush Street Interactive (“RSI”) has launched a new feature called ‘Prop Central’ which offers users multiple player prop wagering options in one location.

The BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks, both operated by Rush Street, will adopt the new feature which will allow bettors to view prop bets across multiple sports in one.

In addition, the company is pushing an ‘enhanced’ Squares product. Squares is a RSI unique feature in which there’s a board that contains 100 squares, each one representing a combination of final scores.

Each square contains two single-digit numbers, where the bottom left refers to the home team, and the top right the away team. A square becomes a winner if the points total for the respective team ends in the revealed number.

A winning square means $20 in bonus money for that bettor, and boosted winning squares can range from $25 all the way to $10,000 in bonus money, with the amount disclosed only after winning. The new feature for this season is that if a customer gets one of two correct numbers, Rush Street will provide them a 25% profit boost.

Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI commented: “With the popularity of props betting, we created Prop Central to give RSI’s bettors an easier way to navigate and wager on props. Additionally, Prop Central will provide bettors with continuous pregame and live updates on wagering choices, which will make watching their favorite players and sports even more engaging for our bettors this season.”

He added: “We are excited to offer an improved Squares product heading into the fall football season. We are giving customers more chances to win bonuses and prizes, ultimately providing more value back to our loyal players. We can’t wait for the season to get underway!”

RSI has recently announced a partnership with Delaware State Lottery to become the state’s dedicated online gaming provider after it was the only company left in the RFP. It also brought to an end its long-standing partnership with the Connecticut Lottery where it was offering CN sports betting both online and in-person.