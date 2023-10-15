Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

PrizePicks has announced a partnership with U.S. Integrity which will see the Daily Fantasy Sports specialist utilize the full suite of integrity products, including ProhiBet.

PrizePicks will leverage the monitoring and integrity services offered by U.S. Integrity to a variety of leagues, sportsbook operators and other sports stakeholders. In addition, it will implement the ProhiBet system, a joint venture between U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance.

ProhiBet will offer PrizePicks a solution for monitoring prohibited bettors across all states in which it operates. It has a focus on athletes, coaches, officials and administrators affiliates with sporting leagues (including collegiate). It monitors and helps prevent bogus account creations, and entries into daily fantasy contests through its encrypted cross-monitoring notification platform.

The PrizePicks CEO and Co-Founder, Adam Wexler, commented: “Our dynamic collaboration with U.S. Integrity underlines PrizePicks’ dedication to integrity and transparency within the daily fantasy sports industry. We are devoted to delivering a fair and trustworthy experience to our customers. By harnessing industry leading technology, we’re able to strengthen our own integrity monitoring capabilities and enrich our customer experience.”

Matthew Holt, CEO of U.S. Integrity added: “We are thrilled to welcome PrizePicks into the U.S. Integrity family and join forces to promote integrity in the DFS industry. PrizePicks’ unwavering commitment aligns perfectly with our principles, and we eagerly anticipate supporting their continued growth.”

U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance recently announced an official merger, having previously worked on ProhiBet. In the merger announcement, the companies announced that clients can benefit from a “wider geographic reach, continued innovation, and a greater commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive success and sustainability.”