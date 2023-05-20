Preakness Stakes Betting 2023 – Odds, Picks & How to Bet

We’ve had the Kentucky Derby, but now it’s the turn of the Preakness Stakes as horse racing fans gear-up for the 148th running of “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” today from Pimlico racetrack in Maryland.

You can see the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes betting odds, plus we give you our best picks and explain how to bet on today’s big US horse race.

Preakness Stakes Odds Comparison

See below the latest Preakness Stakes betting odds for the 2023 race at Pimlico on Saturday May 20.

Preakness Stakes Betting Picks

Of the seven Preakness Stakes runners only Mage ran in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago.

This Good Magic colt had run second to the classy Forte in the Florida Derby back in April but with that Todd Pletcher horse controversially scratched from the Kentucky Derby it was left for Mage to back up that Gulfstream Park form.

He didn’t disappoint after coming with a well-timed late burst to take up the running up the Churchill Downs straight – and stayed on powerfully in the end to hold off Two Phil’s and the rest by 1 length.

Post position 3 looks ideal for Mage with 82% of the last 11 winners coming from gates 6 or lower, while in the last 11 renewals we’ve had three winning favorites.

Over the years there have been 23 horses win just the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, plus we’ve seen 13 Triple Crown winners, with the most recent Justify in 2018.

Mage is taken to be the latest horse to win both the opening US Triple Crown races and also keep the dreams of a famous three-timer, with the Belmont Stakes to come on June 10, alive.

Preakness Stakes Pick: Mage 1.73 @ BetOnline

Preakness Stakes Key Information

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅 Time & Date : 7:01 pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

: 7:01 pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023 🏇 Racecourse : Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland 💰 Purse/Winner : $1.5m / $900,000

: $1.5m / $900,000 📺 Watch : NBC and Peacock

: NBC and Peacock 🎲 Odds: Mage 1.73 | National Treasure 3.25 | Blazing Sevens 7.50

Preakness Stakes Horses & Jockeys

The 148th running of the 2023 Preakness Stakes this Saturday will see 7 horses heading to post, where all eyes will be on the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage as this Gustavo Delgado-trained 3 year-old looks to keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive.

1. National Treasure – Priced @ +300 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 5

: 5 Wins : 1

: 1 Total Career Winnings : $345,000

: $345,000 Trainer : Tim Yakteen

: Tim Yakteen Jockey : John R. Velazquez

: John R. Velazquez Post Position : 1

: 1 Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

This 3 year-old Quality Road colt is now back under the care of 7-time Preakness Stakes winner Bob Baffert after running for Tim Yakteen last time in the Santa Anita Derby.

He finished a fair fourth that day back on April 8, and can be expected to have improved for it after a 3-month lay-off. He’s recorded just the one win from 5 career starts but has some top placed efforts to his name – including a third to the useful Forte, who was the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite until being scrapped, in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Baffert’s last Preakness Stakes win was in 2018 with the Triple Crown winner Justify and the trainer needs just one more success in this Pimlico race to become the all-time winning most handler.

National Treasure has got a leading chance and is sure to be popular with the best US sportsbooks as top jockey John R Velazquez is also hunting his first Preakness win.

2. Chase The Chaos – Priced @ +6600 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 8

: 8 Wins : 3

: 3 Total Career Winnings : $123,950

: $123,950 Trainer : Claude Ed Moger Jr

: Claude Ed Moger Jr Jockey : Sheldon Russell

: Sheldon Russell Post Position : 2

: 2 Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)

Likely to be the big Preakness Stakes outsider and despite having shown a fair level of form would need a big step up to figure here.

Has recorded 3 career wins from 8 starts, with his best effort in the Listed El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate in February.

Since then, he was well beaten in the San Felipe Stakes (17 lengths) and the California Derby, so all-in-all, would be one of the biggest Preakness Stakes shocks of all time if this Ed Moger Jr 3 year-old can lead home the field today.

3. Mage – Priced @ -140 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 4

: 4 Wins : 2

: 2 Total Career Winnings : $2,107,200

: $2,107,200 Trainer : Gustavo Delgado

: Gustavo Delgado Jockey : Javier Castellano

: Javier Castellano Post Position : 3

: 3 Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

WATCH: Mage winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Mage is the headline act in the 2023 Preakness Stakes after winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

He came with a well-timed late charge to take up the running in the Kentucky Derby and held on to see off Two Phil’s by a length and a similar effort will make him very hard to beat here.

Mage is the only Preakness Stakes runner that contested the Kentucky Derby as he will be hoping to become the 24th horse to win only these two Triple Crown races.

With only 4 career runs (2 wins) there is every reason to think Mage hasn’t stopped improving yet and could be a lot more to come.

If he can he’ll also keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive by winning today’s Preakness – 13 horses have done the famous horse racing treble over the years, with the most recent Justify in 2018. Mage looks primed to go well again, especially with one of his main threats First Mission scratched from the race on Friday – as long as this race doesn’t come too soon for him after that big effort just 2 weeks ago.

4. Coffeewithchris – Priced @ +4000 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 12

: 12 Wins : 3

: 3 Total Career Winnings : $225,600

: $225,600 Trainer : John E. Salzman Jr

: John E. Salzman Jr Jockey : Jaime Rodriguez

: Jaime Rodriguez Post Position : 4

: 4 Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Another of the big 2023 Preakness Stakes outsiders this year and after a 5th in the Federico Tesio Stakes last time out would require a lot more to figure here – a race Perform won.

On a plus, Coffeewithchris is one of the more experienced runners in the field with 12 career outings (3 wins), but the flipside to this is that he’s a lot more exposed than the others and it’s unlikely there is much more improvement to come.

5. Red Route One – Priced @ +1000 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 9

: 9 Wins : 2

: 2 Total Career Winnings : $631,575

: $631,575 Trainer : Steven Asmussen

: Steven Asmussen Jockey : Joel Rosario

: Joel Rosario Post Position : 5

: 5 Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

From the two-time Preakness winning barn of Steve Asmussen, so that’s a big plus – but despite winning the Bath House Row Stakes Listed race last time at Oaklawn Park is another that would need to better that effort to take the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

He’s raced 9 times (2 wins) and even though he’s run some fair races in defeat in graded events, he’s yet to break his duck in and around this level.

On a plus, horses from post position 5 have done well in the Preakness Stakes – 8 of the last 11 have been placed (top 3), while last year’s winner Early Voting was also a winner from stall 5.

6. Perform – Priced @ +1600 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 7

: 7 Wins : 2

: 2 Total Career Winnings : $130,956

: $130,956 Trainer : Claude R. McGaughey III

: Claude R. McGaughey III Jockey : Feargal Lynch

: Feargal Lynch Post Position : 6

: 6 Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Could be a lively outsider having after finally getting the hang of things to win his last two starts after 5 runs before that without success. He landed the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park last time out and had Coffeewithchris back that day too.

Of course, he’s up again in grade here so a lot more is needed, but it’s hard to fault his progression and with a late weaving run the last day he should be staying on well up the Pimlico straight.

7. Blazing Sevens – Priced @ +750 to Win

Age : 3

: 3 Runs : 6

: 6 Wins : 2

: 2 Total Career Winnings : $565,250

: $565,250 Trainer : Chad Brown

: Chad Brown Jockey : Irad Ortiz Jr

: Irad Ortiz Jr Post Position : 7

: 7 Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Blazing Sevens hails from the Chad Brown yard that have won the Preakness Stakes twice over the years, including last year with Early Voting.

He’s got a live chance of adding to that record with this Good Magic 3 year-old colt, who was last seen running third to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. The horse is also a Grade 1 winner – having taken the Champagne Stakes in October 2022 and also finished a respectable 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season – beaten just over 5 lengths to Forte.

Blazing Sevens had enough Kentucky Derby points to run in that Churchill Downs race, but Chad Brown has preferred to keep him fresh for this – something he also did with last year’s Preakness Stakes winner, Early Voting.

To help enjoy today’s “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” even more we’ve also listed the best Preakness Stakes betting sites, where you can join and get $1,000’s or horse racing free bets along the way.