The World Poker Tour has again upped the ante with the announcement of a $40 million guaranteed prize pool for the 2023 WPT World Championship.

The largest live tournament guarantee in poker history to date is currently offered by the WPT this year, too. This year’s WPT World Championship is being held at Wynn, Las Vegas. Nevada poker is synonymous with the biggest poker tournaments, and the WPT’s announcement comes just days after PokerStars announced the return of the North American Poker Tour after a 12-year absence.

The WPT World championship this year will run at Wynn Las Vegas from December 12-21, including four starting flights and a buy-in at $10,400. The 2022 tournament saw 2,960 entrants and generated a $29 million prize pool, doubling the minimum guarantee. The eventual tournament winner was Eliot Hudon hailing from Canada, who took home just over $4 million.

Adam Pliska, WPT CEO commented in a release: “The WPT World Championship at Wynn Las Vegas is poised to reach new heights and we wanted to match that expectation with a guarantee that no live poker tournament has ever seen before. The journey to December begins now, and we plan on giving players another unforgettable experience at Wynn Las Vegas.”

Other tournaments announced by the WPT in the same release are as follows: