Swedish-founded casino entertainment provider Play’n GO has announced Michigan and New Jersey online casino expansion through a partnership with US operator Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

The partnership will see the studio launch its games on Rush Street’s BetRivers platform as part of Play’n GO’s continued North American expansion. The deal, effective immediately, has provided players on New Jersey and Michigan online casino with the ability to play the following slots:

KISS

Reels of Rock

Fire Joker

Rise of Merlin

As part of the deal, Play’n GO will be provided to more states in which RSI operates in coming months, as well as the catalog of games available being expanded.

From a technical standpoint, Play’n GO will integrate its game titles directly onto RSI’s gaming platform.

Magnus Olsson, Chief Commercial Officer, Play’n GO commented: “We have always firmly believed that our games would appeal greatly to the US market and this partnership with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America, is a great opportunity to introduce our games to that audience.”

He concluded: “Player safety comes first in everything we do at Play’n GO, and RSI’s commitment to a safe and regulated iGaming industry makes them a brilliant partner for us. We’re excited to get started and further enhance the entertainment experience for BetRivers online players.”

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, Rush Street Interactive, added: “At BetRivers, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience, so this partnership with Play’n GO makes perfect sense for us to expand our offering to include Play’n GO’s portfolio of popular titles. Play’n GO has an impressive game catalog and we are thrilled to bring their innovative and top quality games to our BetRivers players. We look forward to many years of success together.”

It marks another move in the market by RSI, who recently announced it has won a five-year contract to operate Delaware’s online gaming business with Delaware State Lottery. Although Delaware online sports betting is currently illegal, the tender process specifically asked for a provider with sports betting capabilities.