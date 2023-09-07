Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Red Rake Gaming has entered the US market after being granted a license by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The company’s product will not be familiar to many US residents, having been a popular provider for social casino in recent years. Now it turns to PA online casino as it looks to gain a North American footprint in real-money gaming.

Red Rake also outlines in a release that it has ‘multiple additional states in final stages of approval’, although it does not mention specifics. Online gaming across the United States is legalized in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, Rhode Island online casino was recently legalized but is not yet live.

RRG is now live in over 20 regulated territories across the world, with PA being added to recent entries into Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania.

Nick Barr, Managing Director (Malta) for Red Rake Gaming commented: “We could not be more thrilled to have been approved for operating in PA and already have seen a huge demand from operators for our content across the state. We are equally delighted to now being able to offer the players who have enjoyed our social games over the years to have the ability to play with real money in Pennsylvania. We are extremely confident about the US and the integral part it will play in Red Rake Gaming’s continued growth.”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, in revenue figures published recently showed online casino up 34.8% year-over-year, generating $132.9 million for July 2023. August results are not yet available, but slots remain the primary revenue driver for the state, with $94.9 million of the total.