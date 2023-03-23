Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issues three fines for breaches of iGaming rules and regulations

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has levied three fines recommended by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel for breaches of iGaming rules and regulations. The total amount across the three fines was $60,000.

The full details of the three fines towards corporations are found below:

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, which was fined $45,000 for allowing five individuals who were enrolled in the Board’s iGaming Self-Exclusion program to conduct gaming activity on its online Barstool Sportsbook. An interactive gaming certificate must refuse wagers from and deny gaming privileges and benefits to an individual who has placed themself on the iGaming Self-Exclusion List;

Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania casino, and its iGaming partner Unibet Interactive, Inc., were jointly ordered to pay a fine of $7,500 for failure to suspend an interactive gaming account for an individual who had utilized one of the offered compulsive gambling tools and requested a temporary suspension of online gaming activities. In this instance, the individual requested a 90-day “cool off” period but the request went unacknowledged by the operator and the individual continued substantial gaming activity for 21 more days; and,

Evolution US, LLC, holder of an iGaming Manufacturer License, which was fined $7,500 for an unlicensed employee dealing several games of blackjack in its gaming studio for live dealer interactive gaming.

In addition, the Board also revealed it acted on petitions from the Office of Enforcement Counsel to ban two adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving children unattended in order to engage in gaming activities:

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a running vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino parking lot while he wagered at the sportsbook; and,

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 14-month-old unattended in a running vehicle in the Valley Forge Casino and Resort parking lot while she wagered at the sportsbook.

Alarmingly, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported that since the start of 2022, it has identified 331 incidents of adults leaving children to unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos covering 522 minors. Adults are prohibited by law from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates an unsafe and dangerous environment for the children. Understandably, leaving minors unattended can be considered a breach of the law and persecutors can face a lot more severe a punishment than just a simple casino ban.

Pennsylvania is one of the largest states for gambling in the country. As it sits as the 5th most populous and has a liberal legalization approach across the board, it continues to post impressive numbers with Pennsylvania online gaming particularly impressive compared to other competitor states.