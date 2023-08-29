Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has banned four adults from gambling at casinos after upholding petitions from its Office of Enforcement Counsel.

The petitions relate to leaving minors unattended while gambling on Gaming Control Board regulated premises. It comes after the monthly board meeting, which reconvenes on Wednesday September 20, 2023.

The four bans, and reasons are as follows:

A male and female leaving a 9-year-old minor unattended in a vehicle in the garage of Wind Creek Bethlehem for 1 hour 34 minutes while they gambled on slot machines

A female leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle at Hollywood Casino York for 39 minutes while she gambled on slot machines

A male patron for leaving a 6-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 1 hour 44 minutes while he gambled on slot machines

The total number of bans for adults leaving minors unattended was down from 7 in the month of June. Through Pennsylvania’s “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign, the number has been significantly reduced.

The board reports that 197 incidents of unattended minors were seen through the first seven months of 2022, but that number has been reduced by 126 incidents in the first seven months of 2023.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board also last week released revenue figures. PA’s sports betting operators took $338.5 million in handle across retail and mobile. Meanwhile, revenue was reported at $3.0 million. Although handle expectedly declined given the lack of premium US sports content, sports betting revenue was up 130.8% month-over-month from $1.3 million in June

Pennsylvania online casino saw a year-over-year growth of 34.8% to $132.9 million for July. Revenue generated by the casino offering came predominantly from slots. 71% of revenue came from slots, with the remaining 29% from table games.

In addition, DraftKings’ Golden Nugget entered the PA online gaming market last week with the launch of its mobile casino application.