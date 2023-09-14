Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

A new report from geolocation specialist GeoComply showed a large uptick in new accounts created as the new NFL season got underway.

The company tracked 242.3 million geolocation transactions across the company’s US regulated online sportsbook customers during the opening week of the NFL season, which is an uptick of 56% from the same period year-over-year.

Specifically looking at new accounts created, and checks performed on location, 1.1 million new player accounts were created which was a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

There was little surprise in devices used by customers, with 97% of all online sports betting transactions made using a mobile phone, of which 75% were made with devices on an iOS operating system.

The first game of the season, the Detroit Lions versus the Kansas City Chiefs, saw the SuperBowl champions lose by one point 21-20. GeoComply notes that on Thursday night, after the first touchdown of the season went over, GeoComply saw 4,200 transactions per second immediately following the score. The company notes that it set a new record for the highest rate of volume in the first week of an NFL season.

In the date range 3-10 September, Ohio led the way with regards to newly legalized states. Ohio sports betting was legalized in January 2023, and during the first week of the NFL season saw 19.4 million geolocation checks across the sportsbooks with which GeoComply partners.

The figures also add that over 133,000 new accounts were created in the week, and there were 854,000 active accounts across the first week of action. Massachusetts sports betting is another newly legalized state and saw 9.2 million geolocation checks, 59,000 new accounts created and a total of 383,000 active accounts.

GeoComply also provides statistics on Maryland, as this was the first NFL season-start since the state legalized MY sports betting in November, 2022. The state saw 12.7 million geolocation checks, with 61,000 new accounts registered and 388,000 active accounts – just edging out MA.

The figures also saw over approximately 1,000,000 geolocation checks from five states in which legalization has not yet happened. The report estimates that $320.5 million in state contributions were foregone through the absence of sports betting legislation.