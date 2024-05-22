XY Legal Solutions has agreed to offer its Compliance Quality Mark for iGaming Affiliates in Ontario gambling markets.

Ontario Gambling Markets Boosted By XY Legal Solutions Deal

In February 2024, XY Legal Solutions created its QMRA initiative which gives affiliates from a multitude of markets the chance to obtain the quality mark – making companies adhered to certain compliance standards.

Initially, XY Legal Solutions released another compliance mark, named KVA, which came in September 2021 and prior to the opening of regulated Dutch market.

After the success that was found, QMRA obtained the reputation to open in several other regions of the world, working on international gambling sites in Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, United Kingdom, Estonia, Poland and Michigan, USA.

Since the start of this launch, huge affiliates with large reputations, like Unilead, Leadstar Media, Game Lounge, Gaming Innovation Group and Applied Digital Media have now joined QMRA.

A new area is set to join this list, as Ontario, a province in Canada which is under the jurisdiction of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, boasts huge benefits for affiliates since opening up to iGaming applications in 2022.

The QMRA has now completed its necessary research and met the demands of the Ontario Compliance Code, meaning iGaming affiliates within the province can join QMRA – redeeming a host of advantages in the process.

This level of network, systems and structure for these affiliates to work alongside means QMRA can help keep the level of integrity within the industry and increase the quality for regulated iGaming companies.

Additionally, the QMRA has been extremely active in the opening stages of 2024, approving a host of websites including Casino,dk, OnlinePoker.se and OnlineCasino.be – which could prove vital when working on Ontario’s online casino sites.

Before obtaining these individual websites, the QMRA issued a compliance process that included several checks.

These checks evaluated the everyday activity at each website and determined whether or not they are abiding the QMRA’s laws and regulations.