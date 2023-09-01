Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ohio exclusive sportsbook betJACK is the latest sports betting operator to announce a complete revamp of its mobile application.

The company claims it looks to “elevate how Ohio fans engage with sports betting”. The product will be replaced with a ‘sleek’ new UX as well as new features. The refresh of the application will go live for bettors in the Buckeye State before the start of the new NFL season.

The crux of the update is the ‘Parlay+’, an enhanced parlay builder. The new section of the application will allow users to ‘effortlessly combine their favorite bets and increase their projected winnings with juts a few taps’.

Other promised features include:

Modernized and streamlined look for enhanced navigation

Team logos and events located directly on the home page

Profit Boosts to amplify earnings on selected bets

Live and in-depth data

Adam Suliman, VP of Sports and Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment commented: “Our team in Ohio has been working with our customers to identify opportunities to improve, and with their feedback, we’re excited to introduce the all-new betJACK app”.

He continued “We take great pride in what we have accomplished, and we’ll continue to build a product in Ohio that not only we can be proud of but one that will provide an experience for our fellow Ohionas to enjoy and be proud of as well”.

The online competitive landscape in Ohio is currently comprised of 19 operators, and betJACK holds just a 0.5% market share by handle in the OH mobile sports betting market. (per Ohio Casino Control Commission revenue reporting). The online business took $1.7 million in handle, which is comparatively dwarfed by behemoths DraftKings and FanDuel who both generated over $100 million in handle.

In a retail capacity, the two casinos in which betJACK is the sportsbook (Jack Thistledown and Jack Cleveland) generated 14.8% of total retail handle. Retail handle at betJACK comprised 3.5% of total Ohio retail sports betting.

Earlier this week, Bally’s Corporation announced the relaunch of the Bally Bet application across the states in which it operates sportsbook, as well as debuting in Ohio. Bally’s application was built through a partnership with Kambi, and uses White Hat Gaming’s PAM system.