Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

Esports business-to-business odds feed provider Oddin.gg has been granted a temporary license to provide services in Colorado.

Following the Colorado Division of Gaming’s approval, Oddin has added a CO sports betting license to New Jersey in the United States of America. The business also holds a license in Ontario, Canada.

Oddin will now be able to offer its full suite of esports products, including a managed odds feed and risk management tools. Furthermore, the company offers products such as eCricket which look to provide 24/7 competitive gaming content, with in-play betting too.

Given what’s well established about the United States betting market and consumer behavior, it’s unlikely that there’ll be swathes of Americans betting on virtual cricket in the near future.

Additionally, Oddin offers a full esports betting iFrame solution, incorporating risk management, overround management, limit management and user specific functions all with the same integration.

Oddin’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vlastimil Venclik hailed the temporary license as “yet another important milestone for Oddin.gg”

He added: “Acquiring the Colorado license strengthens our position in the US market and is another major step in our North American expansion strategy.”

Venclick is not short of optimism, suggesting that the esports vertical in North America could reach a betting volume of $10 billion by 2025. Given the current size of the market, and the fact esports is still not incorporated in each state sports wagering catalog, the figure looks on the high side.

He concluded: “The booming market paves the way for forward-thinking US bookmakers to embrace esports, carving out a unique niche amidst their peers. At Oddin.gg, we’re poised to empower such companies with our tools and services, driving their success and concurrently elevating the stature of esports.”

Oddin joins competitor Bayes Esports as another licensed business-to-business supplier of esports dedicated data and betting solutions operating in the United States. Bayes has been licensed in NJ and CO since October, 2022.