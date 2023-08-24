Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced $506.2 million total gaming revenue for July 2023, up 5.3% year-over-year from $480.7 million on July 2022. It also reflects a strong year-to-date performance, up 11.0% to $3.2 billion in 2023 from $2.91 billion in the prior period.

Reporting is split broadly into three segments:

Casino (retail)

Internet Gaming

Sports Wagering

Retail casino strong shows strong monthly growth

Between the 9 retail locations, casino win was $290 million for July 2023. Although this was a 3% decline year-over-year from $299 million in July 2022, but up 20% from June’s $241.6 million win.

The majority component of said revenue came from slot machines, with 75.1% of casino win from slots and the remaining 24.9% from table games. Slots win was up 19% from $183.0 million in June 2023 to $217.8 million in July 2023. Table win rose 23.2% month-over-month from $58.6 million to $72.2 million.

The top five casinos per regulator statistics by New Jersey by casino win were as follows:

Borgata, $78.6 million win, 27.1% market share

Hard Rock, $53.1 million win, 18.3% market share

Ocean Casino, $37.7 million win, 13% market share

Harrah’s, $25.2 million win, 8.7% market share

Caesars, $24.9 million, 8.6% market share

New Jersey Internet Gaming revenue soars past $150 milion

Internet gaming win rose 13.5% year-over-year to $155.2 million for July 2023. July 2022 win was reported at $136.7 million. It was also up month-over-month by 4% from $149.3 million in June 2023.

On a product breakdown, peer-to-peer gaming receipts rose 3.8% from $2.6 million to $2.7 million from June 2023 to July 2023. Similarly, ‘other’ gaming receipts were up 4.0% from $146.7 million to $152.5 million.

The top three NJ internet gaming providers per reporting were as follows:

Borgata, $43.0 million, 27.8% market share

Resorts Digital: $40.6 million, 26.2% market share

Golden Nugget (DraftKings): $39.8 million, 25.6% market share

How about sports wagering?

NJ sports wagering gross revenue was $61.0 million for July 2023, up year-over-year by 35.6% from $45.0 million in July 2022. It was down 8.1%, however, from June 2023’s $66.4 million. This was namely due to a drop in hold, as handle dropped just 0.7% month-over-month from $591 million to $587 million.

The handle breakdown was as follows:

Retail: $25.4 million, down 21.8% from June ($32.5 million)

Online: $561.6 million, up 5.0% from June ($558.6 million)

Market share and breakdown for the top three operators were::