The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced $506.2 million total gaming revenue for July 2023, up 5.3% year-over-year from $480.7 million on July 2022. It also reflects a strong year-to-date performance, up 11.0% to $3.2 billion in 2023 from $2.91 billion in the prior period.
Reporting is split broadly into three segments:
- Casino (retail)
- Internet Gaming
- Sports Wagering
Retail casino strong shows strong monthly growth
Between the 9 retail locations, casino win was $290 million for July 2023. Although this was a 3% decline year-over-year from $299 million in July 2022, but up 20% from June’s $241.6 million win.
The majority component of said revenue came from slot machines, with 75.1% of casino win from slots and the remaining 24.9% from table games. Slots win was up 19% from $183.0 million in June 2023 to $217.8 million in July 2023. Table win rose 23.2% month-over-month from $58.6 million to $72.2 million.
The top five casinos per regulator statistics by New Jersey by casino win were as follows:
- Borgata, $78.6 million win, 27.1% market share
- Hard Rock, $53.1 million win, 18.3% market share
- Ocean Casino, $37.7 million win, 13% market share
- Harrah’s, $25.2 million win, 8.7% market share
- Caesars, $24.9 million, 8.6% market share
New Jersey Internet Gaming revenue soars past $150 milion
Internet gaming win rose 13.5% year-over-year to $155.2 million for July 2023. July 2022 win was reported at $136.7 million. It was also up month-over-month by 4% from $149.3 million in June 2023.
On a product breakdown, peer-to-peer gaming receipts rose 3.8% from $2.6 million to $2.7 million from June 2023 to July 2023. Similarly, ‘other’ gaming receipts were up 4.0% from $146.7 million to $152.5 million.
The top three NJ internet gaming providers per reporting were as follows:
- Borgata, $43.0 million, 27.8% market share
- Resorts Digital: $40.6 million, 26.2% market share
- Golden Nugget (DraftKings): $39.8 million, 25.6% market share
How about sports wagering?
NJ sports wagering gross revenue was $61.0 million for July 2023, up year-over-year by 35.6% from $45.0 million in July 2022. It was down 8.1%, however, from June 2023’s $66.4 million. This was namely due to a drop in hold, as handle dropped just 0.7% month-over-month from $591 million to $587 million.
The handle breakdown was as follows:
- Retail: $25.4 million, down 21.8% from June ($32.5 million)
- Online: $561.6 million, up 5.0% from June ($558.6 million)
Market share and breakdown for the top three operators were::
- Resorts Digital: $19.0 million, 59.4% market share
- Borgata, $6.1 million, 19.1% market share
- Hard Rock, $3.0 million, 9.4% market share