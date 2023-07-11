  • Home
  • Gambling News
  • New Jersey’s iGaming Secures 5-Year Extension, Averting US Regulatory Crisis

New Jersey’s iGaming Secures 5-Year Extension, Averting US Regulatory Crisis

Ollie Ring
Ollie Ring
US Gambling & Regulatory Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

A US gambling regulatory crisis has been averted, with New Jersey’s igaming regulations being extended five years until November 2028.

Initially perceived as a mere formality, the prospect of extending New Jersey’s online casino market became an alarming situation for the one of the oldest iGaming market in the United States.

State lawmakers opposed a 10-year extension, causing an initial scare. However, those fears have now been alleviated, as Governor Phil Murphy officially signs A2190 into law, extending New Jersey’s online casino regulations until November 2028.

Although the extension is for a period of five years instead of the anticipated ten-year agreement, it is a considerably more favorable outcome than what was initially expected. Initially, the Assembly Budget Committee only intended to extend the laws for a meager two years with little, to no explanation of the motivation behind such a curtailing.

Whenever there’s a delay of note in the United States legislature, it’s because politics has once again proved an obstacle. While the Assembly Budget Committee led with a two year extension, the Senate Appropriations Committee had already passed an identical bill that would have seen a ten-year extension.

Despite murmurs of discontent amongst industry that the 10-year extension was not ratified, the 76-2 vote in favor of the five-year extension and subsequent signature of Governor Murphy means New Jersey’s burgeoning online casino space is not going anywhere until at least November 2028.

Combined iGaming across the regulated states in igaming reached a record high in 2022, hitting $5.02 billion. New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania accounted for greater than 88 percent of the nationwide total, and top five globally. Annual revenue was recorded at $1.66 billion for NJ, with Michigan and PA recording $1.38 billion and $1.36 billion respectively.

There has been extremely limited development in iGaming legislation over 2022 legislature – with key states such as TX online gaming and FL online gaming failing to materialize. Rhode Island signed iGaming into law, but it will launch with a Bally’s only monopoly and with a very small total addressable market.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ollie Ring.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
new jersey
Ollie Ring
US Gambling & Regulatory Expert
View all posts by Ollie Ring

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
New Jersey’s iGaming Secures 5-Year Extension, Averting US Regulatory Crisis

A US gambling regulatory crisis has been averted, with New…

Ollie Ring
26 mins ago
Gambling News
1,430 Residents and Counting: Massachusetts Sees Record Enrollment in Self-Exclusion Program

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has announced a record number of…

Ollie Ring
34 mins ago
Gambling News
Lightning Fast Growth in Mobile Market Set to Continue – Worldwide App Install Ad Spend Expected to Rise 20% By 2025

Global app install ad spending which is the money spent…

Mohit Oberoi
4 hours ago
Tech News
Law Firm Sued By Elon Musk Over $90 Million Twitter Fee Pays Its Employees Like Bankers – Does Musk Have a Point?
Ruholamin Haqshanas
4 hours ago
Tech News
AI ChatBots Are Lowering Knowledge Barriers Across the Board, Even In the Production of Bioweapons
Henry Stater
10 hours ago
Tech News
$COMP Rallies 13% as the Rest of the Market Trades Sideways – These Altcoins Could Be Next to Moon
Jimmy Aki
12 hours ago
Crypto News
Bitcoin Probes $31K as Key US Inflation Data Looms – Here’s Where the BTC Price Could Be Headed Next
Joel Frank
12 hours ago
Crypto News