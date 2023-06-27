  • Home
  • Gambling News
  • New Hampshire records lowest retail sports betting handle since September 2020

New Hampshire records lowest retail sports betting handle since September 2020

Ollie Ring
Ollie Ring
US Gambling & Regulatory Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

New Hampshire Lottery has reported handle of $52.1 million in May, with gross gaming revenue from sports betting of just over $7 million. The total May 2023 handle is the lowest since August 2022.

Online handle as a percentage of total was 89% for the month of May, considerably higher than the financial year’s run-rate of 79%. The amount wagered on sports in retail locations was the third lowest on record since New Hampshire started offering retail sports betting back in August 2020. It is the lowest month of wagers in a retail environment since September 2020, the only other full month of trading with such low retail takings.

With regards to gross gaming revenue, mobile sports betting made $6.13 million, with $914,424 being added to the total by retail transactions.

For the financial year, GGR sits at $76.6 million, with over $840 million in wagers taken across both retail and online.

New Hampshire mobile sports betting contributed another $2.7 million to the State, with $411,000 coming from retail. Total contributions to the state for FY23 with a month remaining are just shy of $35 million.

New Hampshire Lottery’s money is distributed primarily to public education. The state’s sports betting is run by DraftKings. There are three DK locations across the state, and the DK mobile application is the only method of wagering online for NH residents.

2022 saw the regulation of both Maine and Massachusetts with regards to sports betting. Although Maine has not launched, Massachusetts sports betting generated a lot of hype and got off to a good start. Given increased competition and a current lack of American sport, it may take a while for NH to climb back to numbers it was putting up prior to increased competition.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ollie Ring.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Ollie Ring
US Gambling & Regulatory Expert
View all posts by Ollie Ring
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Customer Retention Takes Center Stage for Marketers in 2023

With more consumers relying on mobile devices and apps, customer…

Alejandro Arrieche
1 min ago
Tech News
Altcoin Price Predictions: $SOL, $ADA, $MATIC and More Rally After SEC Claim They Are Securities – Is It Sustainable?

The recent claims by the US Securities and Exchange Commission…

Jimmy Aki
3 mins ago
Crypto News
Can Bitcoin SV Sustain Its 50% Rally? These Breakthrough Altcoins Have More Potential Either Way

Bitcoin SV ($BSV or Bitcoin Satoshi's Vision), a fork of…

Jimmy Aki
14 mins ago
Crypto News
New Hampshire records lowest retail sports betting handle since September 2020
Ollie Ring
1 hour ago
Gambling News
Advertising bill set to restrict New Jersey sports betting and casino marketing
Ollie Ring
2 hours ago
Gambling News
Rhode Island signs online casino bill into law
Ollie Ring
2 hours ago
Gambling News
China Smartphone Shipments Skyrocket 22.6% in May Following Slump
Mohit Oberoi
2 hours ago
Tech News