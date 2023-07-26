Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported sports betting handle of $527.2 million in May 2023, the lowest on record since August 2022 and the last series of ‘dry summer months’ by US sports standards.

As reported by the NGCB, revenue breakdown by sport is as follows:

Football: -$3,602,000

Basketball: $11,949,000

Baseball: $16,477,000

Parlay: -$10,000

Hockey: $328,000

Other: $4,922,000

Total: $30,100,000

The reported hold percentages by sport were:

Football: -109.66%

Basketball: 6.81%

Baseball: 7.16%

Parlay: -11.86%

Hockey: 0.66%

Other: 7.18%

As a result, handle figures for May 2023 are:

Football: $3,284,698.20

Basketball: $175,462,560

Baseball: $230,125,700

Parlay: $84,317.03

Hockey: $49,696,970

Other: $68,551,532

Total: $527,200,000

Revenue for May was $30.1 million, down 7% month-over-month. Sportsbooks in Nevada paid out over $3.6 million in prizes on football despite there being no fixtures – implying bets settled on the season prior. The sportsbooks took $3.3 million in wagers on football despite an absence of fixtures.

Baseball took most wagers, receiving over $230 million of punters money, with basketball in second place with $175 million.

Nevada is the longest running market for legal sports wagering in the United States, operating before the famous 2018 repeal of PASPA. 2022 saw Nevada’s sports betting market plataeau in 2022 due to mounting competition from the widespread legalization of it across 30+ states in recent years.

There has been few notable changes in the world of Nevada sports betting, bar the establishment of Nevada’s esports advisory committee which has pushed and allowed sportsbook operators to offer odds on esports competitions. Due to the state’s reliance on tourist trade, Nevada online casino remains illegal – or limited just to poker with stringent registration requirements.