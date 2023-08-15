Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

BetMGM and NetGaming have penned a partnership which will see NetGaming enter the United States through the iGaming and sports betting operator in the state of Michigan.

The deal initially states that “NetGaming’s portfolio of innovative slot titles will be exclusively available on BetMGM Casino in Michigan, with additional slot titles planned to roll out in all states in which BetMGM’s iGaming offering is live”.

The slot titles available on launch for online casino in Michigan include:

3 Wild Jokers

Skulls Gone Wild

Shelby Online Video Slot

Oliver Bartlett, Director of Gaming at BetMGM commented: “At BetMGM we’re driven to offer players more choices and the most entertaining, fresh and exclusive content available on the market. We’re thrilled to be working with NetGaming, as they have an exciting portfolio of games that will appeal to our customers in Michigan and beyond.”

Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO of NetGaming said in a release: ““We are thrilled to launch in Michigan with BetMGM. It’s a testament to our hard work over many years. Securing a long-term deal with the top iGaming operator in the U.S. is extremely exciting and we look forward to working with BetMGM to deliver entertaining games. This is just the beginning of our relationship with BetMGM, as we intend to launch our content across the country, as more states regulate.”

FY22 data showed BetMGM held a combined 19% market share between sports betting and iGaming, but was the leader in market share when taking iGaming in isolation. Entain’s release states that BetMGM held 29% total market share for iGaming – the largest of any operator in the United States.

The rollout of iGaming has been glacial at best, with the 2018 repeal of PASPA proving a huge catalyst for sports betting legalization but not the online casino counterpart. Whilst a commercial operator’s dream for reaching lofty Total Addressable Market estimates is legalized California online sports betting and CA online casino, neither look even close to taking place.

The other huge hope is that New York moves to legalize NY online casino following the rousing success of mobile sports betting, despite a 51% GGR tax rate – the most aggressive of any state. Currently, only the following are available:

Amongst the favorites for near future legalization are Indiana online casino, Maryland online casino and Illinois online casino. Recently, Rhode Island online gaming was signed into law but given state size and the fact it’s to be a Bally’s monopoly makes it less of an exciting prospect.