NeoGames S.A. has announced an agreement with Scientific Games to deliver its NeoGames Studio iLottery content to the Pennsylvania lottery.

The deal is penned with Scientific Games as it’s the platform that serves Pennsylvania Lottery’s customers. Customers will gain access to NeoGames vast portfolio of eInstant games which will be integrated onto the Scientific Games platform.

The deal’s duration is an initial three years, with NeoGames promising premium titles, having created over 250 games since its inception 17 years ago.

An eInstant game is very much similar to a slot, but labeled differently for lottery providers. eInstant, or eScratch games are simply games of chance which require a degree of consumer interaction. Whether it be ‘digitally scratching’, or spinning a wheel, players find out they win ‘instantly’ – identically to a slot.

Drew Svitko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said: “We are delighted to be able to add the successful and innovative NeoGames Studio portfolio to our iLottery online platform. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the digital games experience for our valued players and NeoGames Studio has a content portfolio that is packed with entertaining experiences. We believe that this deal will enhance the Lottery’s appeal to online players, while fulfilling the PA Lottery’s mission of boosting proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.”

The games often feature less elaborate bonus feature and are more widely accepted than online casino, especially in the United States. NeoGames now provides eight lotteries in North America its eInstant product suite. Pennsylvania online casino is one of three iGaming juggernauts in the United States. Michigan online casino and New Jersey online gaming complete the triumvirate, and NeoGames is live in each of the aforementioned, whether through its iLottery studios or subsidiary PariPlay.

The company may have its eyes on a PA sports betting entry in the future, with its BtoBet brand launching as the sole regulated online gambling site in the Canadian province of Alberta in its first North American move.

Hili Shakked, Managing Director of NeoGames Studio, said: “Through this partnership with Scientific Games and the Pennsylvania Lottery, we are able to bring our premium eInstant games to a large new market of players. This collaboration is a further illustration of our commitment to providing innovative, engaging games that meet the needs of lottery customers. We are confident that this long-term agreement will be a win-win for all stakeholders.”