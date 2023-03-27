National Council on Problem Gambling reveals new Advisory Board officers

The National Council on Problem Gambling has announced the appointment of new officers to its Advisory Board. The NCPG has claimed it’s a ‘significant milestone in the organization’s leadership’.

Who has been added to the advisory board?

Stacy Shaw, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at the Oregon Lottery has been replaced as Chair of the Advisory Board by the Director of the Gaming Division at the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office: Christopher Hebert, J.D..

The Vice Chair role and responsibilities are being taken by Martin Lycka, Senior Vice President of American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling at Entain Group.

NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte commented: “We are incredibly pleased to have Christopher and Martin leading the NCPG Advisory Board. They have both been highly engaged leaders in our field for years, and we are excited to utilize their talents and expertise in a new way. I look forward to working closely with the full Advisory Board to advance the organization’s mission and our ambitious goals for the future”.

“The National Council on Problem Gambling is unrivaled in its efforts to mitigate gambling-related harm in our country,” said incumbent Chairman Christopher Hebert. He continued “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Advisory Board Chair for an organization at the forefront of protecting our citizens.”

Martin Lycka added: “The National Council on Problem Gambling is widely recognized as a nationwide leader in problem gambling awareness, education and advocacy,” said Martin Lycka. “I have been very supportive of their work for years as a member of their Advisory Board, and as such, it is an honor to be appointed their Vice Chair.”

Who is on the NCPG board?

Here is the full list of the NCPG’s Advisory Board for 2023:

Kirsten Clark, Executive Director, International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA)

Steve Crosby, Founding Chair, Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Don Feeney, Board of Directors, Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling

Christopher Hebert, J.D., Director of Gaming Division, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

Nanette L. Horner, J.D., Vice President Legal & General Counsel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Carolene Layugan, Responsible Gaming Program Director, Caesars

Martin Lycka, Senior Vice President, American Regulatory Affairs & Responsible Gambling, Entain Group

Ray Pineault, J.D., President and CEO, Mohegan

Richard Schuetz, CEO, Schuetz LLC.

Valerie Spicer, Founding Partner & CEO, Trilogy Group; Chief Gaming Officer, Vetnos

George Sweny, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Flutter International

Marlene Warner, Executive Director, Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health

The NCPG is the oldest responsible gaming institute in the United States, founded in 1972. It celebrated 20 years in 2023 of the Problem Gambling Awareness Week, run in March each year.

What do the NCPG do?

The eight main council programs of the NCPG include:

The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network (1-800-522-4700), a single national access point to local resources. The annual National Conference on Problem Gambling, the world’s oldest and largest problem gambling-specific conference. National Problem Gambling Awareness Month (annually in March). Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign (annually in December). Administration of the International Certified Gambling Counselor (ICGC) credential. Providing education on problem gambling issues to Federal, state, tribal and international governments and agencies. Distribution of information on problem gambling and gambling addiction treatment, research and recovery. National referral resource on gambling counselors and treatment facilities.

What has been happening in responsible gaming?

As sports betting has rapidly spread across the United States, responsible gaming was occasionally not at the forefront of regulators minds. Now, increasingly, it has been receiving a needed squeeze – especially with regards to sports betting advertising. Ohio sports betting regulators have been particularly stringent with marketing, already issuing over $750,000 in fines. Similarly, Massachusetts’ sports betting regulators have found multiple breaches from the operators post MA mobile sports wagering launch.