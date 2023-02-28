National Council on Problem Gambling adds PGA Tour to the leadership circle

The PGA Tour has joined the ‘Leadership Circle’ of the National Council on Problem Gambling (‘NCPG’) and also renewed its Platinum membership with the organization. The NCPG is considered the oldest organization in the United States that deals with problem gambling issues, founded in 1972.

The organization was founded on two principles:

that the organization would be an advocate for problem gamblers and their families

that the organization would maintain a neutral stance regarding the overall activity of gambling

The mission statement reads as ‘to lead state and national stakeholders in the development of comprehensive policy and programs for all those affected by problem gambling, with the purpose of serving as the national advocate for programs and services to assist problem gamblers and their families.’

The release states that ‘organizations that support the NCPG through Leadership Circle investment ensure the viability of overall operations, sustainability, future growth and innovation.’ The PGA Tour has committed to a marketing campaign during the NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month, to take place in March. The advertising campaign will be cross-platform, and provide prominent messaging around gambling education and resources to cope with problem gaming.

The Leadership Circle recognizes major donors, and are comprised of the following:

Chairman Level ($100,000 + per year) NFL Foundation FanDuel Las Vegas Sands Corporation Mohegan

President Level ($75,000 – $99,999 per year) DraftKings

Executive Level ($50,000 – $74,999 per year) AGEM Bally’s Caesar’s Entertainment Entain Major League Baseball MGM Resorts International PGA Tour San Manuel Band of Mission Indians



“Properly preparing and educating our fanbase on responsible gambling will always be a key focal point of our sports betting strategy at the PGA TOUR,” said Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming at the PGA TOUR in a release. He continued: “The National Council on Problem Gambling is committed to those same causes, and we are proud to join their Leadership Circle as we continue to promote the core values of responsible wagering.”

NCPG’s Executive Director Keith Whyte added: “We are grateful for the support of the PGA TOUR and look forward to continued collaboration as we work to provide golf fans across the country with responsible gambling education. The extensive reach of the PGA TOUR will increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery services during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year.”