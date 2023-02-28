National Council on Problem Gambling adds PGA Tour to the leadership circle

The PGA Tour has joined the ‘Leadership Circle’ of the National Council on Problem Gambling (‘NCPG’) and also renewed its Platinum membership with the organization. The NCPG is considered the oldest organization in the United States that deals with problem gambling issues, founded in 1972.
The organization was founded on two principles:
- that the organization would be an advocate for problem gamblers and their families
- that the organization would maintain a neutral stance regarding the overall activity of gambling
The mission statement reads as ‘to lead state and national stakeholders in the development of comprehensive policy and programs for all those affected by problem gambling, with the purpose of serving as the national advocate for programs and services to assist problem gamblers and their families.’
The release states that ‘organizations that support the NCPG through Leadership Circle investment ensure the viability of overall operations, sustainability, future growth and innovation.’ The PGA Tour has committed to a marketing campaign during the NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month, to take place in March. The advertising campaign will be cross-platform, and provide prominent messaging around gambling education and resources to cope with problem gaming.
The Leadership Circle recognizes major donors, and are comprised of the following:
- Chairman Level ($100,000 + per year)
- NFL Foundation
- FanDuel
- Las Vegas Sands Corporation
- Mohegan
- President Level ($75,000 – $99,999 per year)
- DraftKings
- Executive Level ($50,000 – $74,999 per year)
- AGEM
- Bally’s
- Caesar’s Entertainment
- Entain
- Major League Baseball
- MGM Resorts International
- PGA Tour
- San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
“Properly preparing and educating our fanbase on responsible gambling will always be a key focal point of our sports betting strategy at the PGA TOUR,” said Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming at the PGA TOUR in a release. He continued: “The National Council on Problem Gambling is committed to those same causes, and we are proud to join their Leadership Circle as we continue to promote the core values of responsible wagering.”
NCPG’s Executive Director Keith Whyte added: “We are grateful for the support of the PGA TOUR and look forward to continued collaboration as we work to provide golf fans across the country with responsible gambling education. The extensive reach of the PGA TOUR will increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery services during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year.”
The PGA Tour utilizes Genius Sports and US Integrity as integrity partners to ensure sports wagering is fair and the sport’s integrity is kept.
The main highlights from the NCPG are as follows:
- National Problem Gambling Helpline
- National Conference on Problem Gambling
- Gift Responsibly Campaign
- Problem Gambling Awareness Month
- National Referral Resource
- Responsible Play
- Operation Responsible Gambling
The NCPG released a statement on Congressman Tonko’s Betting on Future Act calling for responsible gambling messages instead of an outright ban. Responsible Gaming bills have been proposed around New York sports betting and Colorado sports betting has recently given its first grants for responsible gaming treatment, so the wheels are turning. The PGA Tour’s renewal comes at a timely point in the United States’ responsible gaming timeline.
The push for responsible gaming is vital should more reluctant states wish to push legislature past the house and senate. Texas online sports betting is still on the cards, while commercial operators will be hoping for both Florida sports betting and Oklahoma sports betting in the future. California sports betting is now off the cards following a disaster at the November 2022 polls, after an over-the-top aggressive advertising campaign from betting companies met fierce opposition from tribes.
