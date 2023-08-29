Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Sportradar and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (“NASCAR”) have announced a four-year extension of their long-term media data partnership, with the addition of official betting data.

This is NASCAR’s third betting related deal in the month of August, after adding FanDuel as a new authorized operator, and nVenue as a partner for development of micro-betting in-play products.

Sportradar’s deal with NASCAR will cover 97 races annually, including not just the NASCAR Cup Series, but the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series too. The two companies became partners in 2015, where the initial media data rights deal was agreed. The partnership was expanded prior in April 2022 with a separate multi-year integrity services agreement.

Joe Solosky, NASCAR Managing Director, Sports Betting commented in a release: “Our partnership with Sportradar is foundational to our sports betting strategy from ensuring the integrity of our product to quickly providing authorized gaming operators and media partners with accurate, reliable data.”

He added: “Adding official betting data to the partnership will continue to catalyze NASCAR’s rapid growth in the sports betting space and allow fans to further engage with the sport.”

NASCAR’s authorized gaming operators are now: BetMGM, FanDuel and Penn Entertainment (soon to be ESPN Bet). Per the press release, sports betting on NASCAR saw a 51.5% increase in total handle for 2022 when compared year-over-year with 2021.

“As the sports industry’s leading technology company and a trusted partner of sportsbooks and media companies, Sportradar is uniquely positioned to support NASCAR in capturing commercial opportunities,” commented Eric Conrad, EVP, Strategic Partnerships & Content, Sportradar.

He concluded: “Our ability to leverage these rights in the marketplace will ultimately enrich the NASCAR experience for fans.”

Both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series head to Darlington Raceway, South Carolina next weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series resumes on September 9, 2023 at Kansas Speedway