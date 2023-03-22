Missouri sports betting legislation takes another leap forward

Rep. Dan Houx and Rep. Phil Chrisofanelli of Missouri have both had their bills (HB556, Houx and HB581, Chrisofanelli) perfected and move forward for a third reading and a final house vote. The bill in the Senate, SB30, has been marked up for perfection as well.

The bill touted as most likely to pass through is HB556. The proposal is backed by a coalition of the state’s professional sports teams, casinos and national sportsbook operators. A very similar bill got to a similar stage last year, until it was blocked in the Senate – so the final hurdle will arguably be the largest and toughest to navigate.

Bill HB556 will allow each licensed excursion gambling boat (also known as riverboat casinos) to have three individually branded interactive sports wagering platforms. Each casino must pay a $100,000 initial application fee and provide a responsible gambling plan as part of the proposed legislation.

In addition, the bill reads:

“An interactive sports wagering platform operator must apply for a license with the Commission to offer sports wagering on behalf of a licensed facility. The provider shall pay an initial application fee of up to $150,000 and a renewal fee annually of up to $125,000 and submit a responsible gambling plan as required in the bill”

The bill will also allow each of the pro teams in Missouri to partner with a platform to offer sports betting. The tax rate is set at a flat 10 percent on adjusted gross revenue and promotional credits will be allowed before being phased out eventually.

The fiscal analysis provided with the bill suggests for FY2024, tax contributions to state funds could land between $6.4 million and $22.3 million, before rising to between $21.6 million and $29.3 million at full implementation by FY2027.

What can I gamble on in Missouri at the moment?

Currently, in Missouri, there are several forms of gambling that are allowed, including casino gambling, horse racing, and a state-run lottery.

Missouri has 13 casinos, which offer a range of gambling options, including slot machines, table games, and poker. These casinos are regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission, which is responsible for licensing and regulating all gambling activities in the state.

In addition to casinos, Missouri also allows horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at licensed tracks. The state also has a lottery, which offers a range of games, including instant tickets and multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

It’s worth noting that there are certain restrictions on gambling in Missouri. Sports betting in Missouri is arguably the final thing to be legalized, although online gaming in Missouri is not yet being considered.

There is further pressure for legalization of VLTs from other bills, although those have stagnated in the House and look less likely to pass than sports betting. VLTs and other machines would ‘cannibalize’ commercial casino profit so often face staunch opposition from casino lobby groups.

Commercial gaming operations generated $1.90 billion per AGA figures in 2021, and $458.8 million in tax receipts to the state in 2021.

Where else is looking to legalize sports betting?

With 33 states live, legal and operational and a further 3 states legal but not yet operational, there’s still a surprising number of big fish left for commercial operators to target and before the Total Addressable Market of the US sports betting space really reaches its potential.

Texas sports betting is perhaps the most exciting of 2023, with bills making progress and the prospect of a public vote in November to decide whether or not to legalize. A state rather familiar with a ballot and an unfortunate outcome, however, is California. CA sports betting dreams were crushed emphatically at the poll last year, despite record marketing spend on the campaign. New legislature can only be filed for California mobile sports betting in 2024 at the earliest.