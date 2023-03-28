Mississippi signs bill into law to decide on online sports betting

Mississippi Gov. Timothy Reeves has signed House Bill 606 into law, meaning the state will set up a task force to explore the possibility of gambling in Mississippi beyond casino walls. Both Mississippi sports betting and Mississippi online casino could be on the cards, although not likely until 2024.

What does the Mississippi bill stipulate?

The bill stipulates that the task force shall be co-chaired by the House Gaming Committee Chair, and the Senate Gaming Committee Chair and shall be composed of a total of thirteen members. Eleven shall be appointed, per the bill, as follows:

Executive Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission or a designee;

Commissioner of the Department of Revenue or a designee;

Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association or a designee;

Further to the above:

Three members appointed by the Chair of the Senate Gaming Committee, at least one of whom must be a licensed casino operator in the state;

Three members appointed by the Chair of the House Gaming Committee, at least one of whom must be a licensed casino operator in the state;

A member of the House Gaming Committee appointed by the Chair of the House Gaming Committee;

A member of the Senate Gaming Committee appointed by the Chair of the Senate Gaming Committee.

What will the task force undertake?

The task force will be appointed within thirty days of the act, and the first meeting shall be held within sixty days. The act shall take effect and be in force from and after July 1st. The recommendations of the above task force shall be submitted in a final report that contains a detailed statement of findings and conclusions jointly approved by the co-chairmen to Legislature by December 15th, 2023. The report will also be made available to the public.

What is the gambling landscape in Mississippi?

The Mississippi gambling landscape is made up of six commercial casinos, twenty riverboat casinos and three tribal casino properties. According to the American Gaming Association, Mississippi’s commercial properties generated $2.67 billion of gross gaming revenue in 2021, a record for the state. In turn, that returned $311.5 million in tax revenue to the state for 2021.

Mississippi borders on both Louisiana and Arkansas, which both have legalized mobile sports wagering at present. Prior to Louisiana’s legalization of LO mobile sports wagering in 2022, Mississippi arguably had competitive advantage over its neighbor. By moving to legalized online sports betting in Mississippi, it will ensure parity between neighboring states once more.

Online casino, however, is much less likely (anywhere in the United States) and regulated online casino in Louisiana and online gaming in Arkansas are not going to come to fruition in the short-term future and give Mississippi lawmakers even more to think about.