Resort World New York City has announced it has hit the milestone of $4 billion in revenue generated for the New York’s lottery education fund.

The release states that since Resorts World New York launched 12 years ago, it has produced enough revenue to pay the salaries of 45,000 public school teachers. Resorts World New York is the only casino in New York City, with over 6,500 slot machines and electronic table games.

According to the site, Resorts World New York City welcomes over 10 million guests annually to its “two unique levels of gaming”: the “Times Square Casino” and “Fifth Avenue Casino”. The brand additional has casino properties in the Hudson Valley and Catskills in wider New York.

Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East commented: “This has been a summer to remember for all of Resorts World’s properties in New York State, but I’m most proud of what we have been able to accomplish for New York’s public schools by supporting students and educations with much-needed resources.”

He added: “The best part is we are just getting started and we can build on this significant momentum and elevate our contributions across the state”.

Thomas Grech, President & Chief Executive Officer, Queens Chamber of Commerce, stated: “Thanks to the ongoing growth and success of Resorts World in Queens, students and educators across the borough, across the city, and across the state are greatly benefiting. These numbers not only demonstrate the positive impact that Resorts World has had during its first dozen years but the potentially greater impact it can have in the next dozen.”

Resorts World is also active in the New York online sports betting space, although its performance is the weakest of all commercial operators in the space. In New York’s July reporting, Resorts World posted $4.2 million handle, with $0.5 million adjusted revenue for a hold percentage of 11.9. The New York sports betting landscape is undergoing considerable change currently, with Bally ceasing operations and Wynn reviewing its position.

Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. remains a key advocate for online casino in New York, but has struggled to drum up the same sort of momentum as the state managed for legalized mobile sports wagering. Given the size of the online commercial operators, it’s unlikely that Resorts World would openly push for online casino – given the successful footprint of its retail gaming operations in the Big Apple.

Resorts World is likely to face competition in casino gaming thanks to new legislation which authorizes up to three multibillion-dollar casino-resorts in the state.