The Michigan Gaming Control Board has received a 2023 Platinum Viddy Award for its responsible gaming campaign: ‘Don’t Regret the Bet’. The campaign was produced in partnership with King Media.

The Viddy Awards, formerly known as the Videographer Awards, received 2,500 submissions from 19 countries.

The criteria for winning a Platinum Award is ‘those projects the judges deemed were written, produced, shot and/or edited in an exceptional manner’. All Platinum Viddy winners received a score greater than 90 out of a maximum possible 100.

Michigan has legalized online sports betting as well as MI online casino. As one of the few states with a fully legalized suite of gambling products, recent emphasis has moved to responsible gaming, conforming to a worldwide trend of tighter regulation and player protection.

The state received $734 million in gaming tax revenue (all forms) in 2022, from commercial gaming revenue of $3.26 billion (an increase in 20.7% from 2021).. At the close of 2022, Michigan had a total of 15 online sportsbooks, 14 internet casino sites and three online poker platforms.

MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams commented: “Receiving an award for responsible gaming messaging efforts is not only a tremendous honor, but also a testament to the dedication and commitment the Michigan Gaming Control Board has toward promoting a safe and enjoyable gambling environment. I appreciate the partnership and efforts of King Media with the agency, and the talents of their staff who have worked hand-in-hand with us to develop creative strategies and share best practices as we strive to ensure the well-being of players within the ever-changing gaming industry landscape.”

Initial funding for the campaign was signed into the agency’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed through by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s Responsible Gaming Section was created as part of the gaming board’s initiative to remind Michigan residents that gambling is for fun and entertainment.

The aim of the campaign was to prevent gambling disorder and problems occurring before they begin, and reduce the overall number of people with serious gambling disorder. As a result of the campaign’s success, a further $3 million of annual funding has been allocated by Gov. Whitmer in Fiscal Year 2024 for the continuation of the Don’t Regret the Bet campaign.

Sandra Johnson, Manager of Michigan Gaming Control Board’s Responsible Gaming section commented: “This award is an honor and reflects the team effort and work that has gone, and will continue to go into, our successful Don’t Regret the Bet campaign. I am grateful to the agency, as well as the financial support from the State of Michigan, to have made this endeavor possible.”