The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s responsible gaming campaign “Don’t Regret the Bet” has won its second award, winning a Platinum dotCOMM Award.

Over 2,500 entries were submitted to the dotCOMM Awards, which ‘honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication’. 17% of entries were awarded honors, of which the MGCB’s submission (produced in partnership with King Media) was awarded a Platinum award.

This is the second international award for the state’s responsible gaming campaign, after it was rewarded a Platninum Viddy award back in August, 2023. The campaign was initially funded through Michigan’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed through by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As a result of the campaign’s success, it received a further $3 million of annual funding in the FY 2024 budget for the continuation of the campaign.

MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams commented: ““We knew from the beginning of our partnership with King Media that we would be able to develop an effective, recognizable, and impactful responsible gaming messaging campaign.”

He continued: “Winning two platinum-level international awards now, back-to-back within two months’ time, proves that ‘Don’t Regret the Bet’ is just the beginning of our climb and a shining example of what a successful integrated marketing campaign looks like. The MGCB staff is most appreciative of Coleen King and her talented staff for rolling up their sleeves and working alongside us on this endeavor to prevent Michiganders from developing a problem with gambling.”

Coleen King, President and Founder of King Media added: “We’ve enjoyed the spirit, energy and collaboration that’s gone into this important work for the MGCB. Our partnership has been about preventing problem gambling before it starts through education and awareness.”

She concluded: “When we’re able to lend our collective talents to do good in the world, great things happen. The work is getting attention — and more importantly, it is getting results. We are grateful for the opportunity to be creators of change in partnership with the MGCB’s Responsible Gaming Division.”