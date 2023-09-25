Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has reported a 0.4% decrease in combined gross receipts from online casino and online sports betting for August.

August saw Michigan take $175.4 million combined gross receipts, whereas operators posted $176.1 million in July.

The overall decrease was attributable to the Michigan online casino market. Gross receipts from the state’s online casino offering decreased by 0.9%, dropping $1.4 million from $153.6 million in July to $152.2 million.

MI online sports betting gross receipts grew 3.1% by $0.7 million to reach $23.2 million in August 2023, from $22.5 million in July. This was not enough to offset the drop in casino, however, hence the overall statewide receipts drop.

MI’s increase in sports betting revenue is largely attributable to the 8.8% month-over-month increase in handle. August saw an uptick from the $200.8 million recorded in July, with operators taking $218.5 million in online wagers.

Detroit’s three land based casino properties took $10 million in retail handle, which gives a statewide retail and online combined handle of $228.5 million. 96% of sports betting wagers were therefore made online for the month of August.

Total tax contributions to the state were $29.7 million for August. The split was as follows:

Online casino taxes and fees: $28.6 million

Online sports betting taxes and fees: $1.1 million

Retail revenue was again usurped by online, with MGM, Motorcity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown reporting $104.9 million in aggregate revenue for the month.

In addition, Michigan’s responsible gaming campaign won a second international acclaim last week. “Don’t Regret the Bet” took a Platinum dotCOMM award, adding it to the Platinum Viddy received in August.