Michigan Gaming Control Board urges responsible gaming during March Madness

As March Madness fast approaches, the Michigan Gaming Control Board has released a reminder to the public to gamble responsibly, with a number of tips for bettors on how to keep wagering fun.

The release tells the public:

“You may believe your wagers are a slam dunk, but you can’t count on making a winning play every time you place a bet. It’s smart to keep control of your bankroll by planning your moves to limit wagering during March Madness or any other time of the year.”

In addition to the Gaming Control Board’s message, March is the National Council on Problem Gambling’s appointed Problem Gambling Awareness month, and has been for the past twenty years.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director commented: “You may be caught up in the excitement of the gaming or sporting event but don’t forget to bet responsibly.” He added: “Gambling should be for entertainment, and it shouldn’t come at the expense of meeting your personal or family needs and obligations.”

What are the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s top tips?

The MCGB provides ten tips to ‘have fun safely’ when betting on sports in Michigan:

Set budget and time limits: Set a timer on your watch or phone if you’re visiting a casino or use the tools authorized operators and providers offer patrons on their internet gaming or sports betting sites to establish account funding, wagering and time limits.

Frequency: Gamble no more than four days per month or once per week.

Limit types: Don’t play more than two types of games regularly.

Know how the games work: Before placing a bet, make sure you understand the game.

Take breaks: Step away and think about the time and money you’ve spent.

Keep wagering affordable: The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Abuse suggests gambling no more than 1% of household income monthly. If you borrow money or use funds intended for necessities, you may lose more than you can afford.

Stay self-aware: Avoid gambling in Michigan if you are upset, stressed or in an addiction recovery program, and limit your intake of alcohol or cannabis.

Stick to your budget: Don’t chase losses or think of gambling as a way to make money. If you’re out of money, it’s time to quit.

Don’t count on luck: Good luck strategies don’t increase your odds of winning.

Keep it fun: If it isn’t fun, stop wagering.

Michigan is the latest in a flurry of activity surrounding responsible gaming in the United States. Just days ago the PGA Tour renewed its membership with the National Council on Problem Gambling and became part of the Leadership Circle. New York sports betting faces tougher advertising restrictions, and the proceeds of Colorado sports betting have been distributed to responsible gaming causes through its grant scheme.