The Michigan Gaming Control Board has been left ‘puzzled’ by the current activity at local operators, as customers complain about delayed withdrawals.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Searches For Justification Over Delayed Withdrawals

The MGCB has now taken action following the delayed payments, as it has asked licensed operators within the state to explain why this has occurred.

A memorandum from the MGCB was brought to the public on April 23rd, which highlighted that the most common customer complaint is about delayed withdrawals.

Per this report, it was revealed that operators have been raising unnecessary issues with customers when attempting to withdraw money – stopping on-time payments.

In Michigan, betting operators have to adhere to the MGCB rules and regulations, which includes a section about making the necessary withdrawals within 10 days – although an exception is made if a customer cancels their withdrawal request.

The operators can decline a withdrawal for certain reasons, which include: suspicions over fradulent actions from the customer and a breach of rules – but the operator must contact the customer to begin a formal investigation.

Deputy Director of Online Gaming and Legal Affairs at MGCB, Dave Murley, spoke about the problems that were found after investigating further into the delayed withdrawals.

He said: “After investigation, the Board concluded that several operators/platform providers have failed to return funds to authorized participants (APs) in a timely manner.

“Further, several operator/platform providers have failed to provide required notifications to APs regarding delays in processing withdrawal requests and seem to note problems with the account only after the AP has requested a withdrawal.”

He also claimed that the MGCB still understands that operators can add better practices to make sure they are fully compliant and communicate with the board further.

Another part of this latest issue was revealed by Murley, as he asked for more reasoning from betting operators when flagging issues with withdrawals.

He said: “The Board has found, in many of these instances, that the AP was allowed to establish a wagering account, deposit funds into the account, and place wagers without incident. However, when the AP requested a withdrawal, an alert flag was triggered by the platform.”