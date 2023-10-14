Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has announced that the previously proposed amendments to Daily Fantasy Sports rules have taken effect.

The rules under the Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act were submitted to the Michigan Legislature’s Joint committee on Administrative Rules took effect today after they were filed prior with the Office of the Great Seal.

The amendments are to Michigan’s Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act, MCL 432.501 to 432.516. The Act, signed into law in 2019, will be amended to outlaw the controversial pick’em style contests which critics have likened to proposition-style sportsbook bets. Michigan retail and online sports betting are both legal as well as online casino.

The legislation for fantasy sports operators allows contests to be offered on an athletic event, defined by law as “a real-world professional, collegiate, or nationally recognized sports game, contest, or competition involving skills of the participating athletes and upon which the outcome of the game is directly dependent on the athletes’ performances.”

It continues, to outlaw the aforementioned pick’em contests. The release reads that “fantasy operators or licensed management companies may not offer any contests that have the effect of mimicking betting on sports, or that involved ‘prop bets’ or the effect of mimicking proposition selection.”

MGCB Executive Director, Henry Williams, commented: “Fantasy contests, like any other form of competitive gaming, thrive on rules and regulations. The Administrative Rules, which were reviewed by the Michigan Legislature, provide a level playing field for all fantasy contest operators and participants, and will help ensure that fairness, transparency, and integrity are upheld.”

The MGCB, post rule enforcement, will undergo a review of all Daily Fantasy Sports operators offering to ensure compliance.

Michigan is not the first state to alter rules surrounding proposition-style fantasy bets. New York has also outlawed the wagers, and the contests remain under pressure in several more.

One operator, Underdog, has vehemently denied breaking any rules, both on a state and federal level. The company released a whitepaper outlining its legal defense, and has alleged regulated sportsbook operators such as FanDuel and DraftKings are curbing fantasy sports innovation through pressure on regulators to limit fantasy sports.