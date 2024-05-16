The New York iGaming technology company, Supremeland Gaming, has been successful in its application to become a supplier in Michigan.

Michigan Approve Supremeland Gaming’s Supplier Licence Request

Supremeland Gaming will now take its four regulated markets into Michigan after obtaining a licence, as the state joins Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey on SG’s portfolio.

Richkard Ohrn, Supremeland Gaming CEO, spoke about the entrance into Michigan during a recent presser and is ‘excited’ to bring responsible gaming solutions into the United States iGaming community.

He said (Via Supremeland Gaming):“With approvals already in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia, our entry into Michigan underscores our dedication to serving players nationwide.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new market brings and look forward to delivering innovative, engaging, and responsible gaming solutions to the rapidly growing U.S. iGaming community.”

The iGaming supplier can now provider residents of Michigan with a huge portfolio of games, which has continued to grow since opening in November 2023.

In this portfolio, Supremeland Gaming has a variety of games including Munition Mine and Red Panda Rising, with both games being supported by EveryMatrix.

Supremeland Gaming and EveryMatrix formed a partnership earlier this year, which is also part of the New Jersey iGaming community.

During March 2024, Supremeland Gaming received market access from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the companies are now working in tandem to produce new games each year.

In the opening stages of May, Supremeland saw its multitude of content go live on DraftKings in New Jersey, thanks to the partnership with EveryMatrix.

This was the first exclusive content aggregation deal in the United States, as both parties continue to increase their reach across North America.

Supremeland Gaming has bolstered this move by forming an additional partnership in 2024, working alongside Gaming Labs International and eCOGRA.