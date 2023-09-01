Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have announced today that they will be launching a responsible gaming campaign at nine NFL stadiums, promoting their RG program GameSense.

The two companies also pledge to spend more than $1 million annually on responsible gaming research and initiatives. The $1 million will be spend on a broad range of initiatives, including advocacy, marketing, organizational support, prevention and research.

The nine stadiums in which GameSense will feature are:

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

MetLife Stadium (New York Jets)

Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)

State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)

GameSense was initially developed and licensed to MGM by the British Columbia Lottery Cooperation six years ago. The campaigns’ messaging and responsible gaming tips are now featured across television screens at MGM hotels across the United States.

Additionally, MGM Resorts and BetMGM have partnered with the American Gaming Association to promote Responsible Gaming Education Month commencing today, 1 September. GameSense will feature more prominently, and MGM states it “will place increased emphasis on empowering guests and customers to play responsibly”.

Other initiatives from the two companies are as follows:

Slot machines with GameSense messaging and QR codes that access to RG information and educational materials

Integration into the BetMGM app to provide responsible gaming limits, and “dispelling common gambling misconceptions”

Providing all employees with responsible gaming training throughout the year to allow staff to address problem gambling concerns through GameSense

Investment into the creation of digital training modules, tailored to each specific business and its function

Together with EPIC Risk Management will host a series of lived-experience fireside chats

Stephen Martino, SVP Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, commented in a release: “The landscape of the gaming industry has evolved dramatically in recent years with the broad legalization of online gambling and sports betting. Collaboration among operators and stakeholders is essential to ensure that responsible gaming remains a top priority. These efforts are vital to giving guests, customers, employees, and companies the tools and information needed for a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Casey Clark, Senior Vice President, American Gaming Association, added “The AGA is proud to work alongside leaders like MGM Resorts and BetMGM to advance responsible gaming every day. Their continued investment to elevate responsibility exemplifies the industry’s commitments and the spirit of Responsible Gaming Education Month.”