Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

Gauselmann AG brand Merkur has entered into an agreement with Gaming Arts, LLC which will see the European game developer expand into North America.

The partnership is penned as a strategic cooperation, which will see Merkur and Vegas-based Gaming Arts develop and supply games predominantly for the land based casino space in the United States. The cooperation is subject to regulatory approval.

Gaming Arts, LLC is a gaming provider that specializes in electronic gaming machines and keno and has over regulatory approval to operate in over 150 jurisdictions across the world. Gauselmann generated €3.6 billion in revenue in 2022, and is particularly known for its land based presence in the German markets.

The Gauselmann umbrella includes several land based game development studios across Western, Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, it has acquired platform providers, sportsbook platforms and various other business-to-consumer products across both retail and digital. This marks the company’s first North America focused retail business-to-business expansion.

Juergen Stuehmeyer, Board Member of Merkur’s parent company Gauselmann AG commented: “We are excited about the immense potential that this cooperation with Gaming Arts brings to Merkur in our efforts to expand into North America. Gaming Arts’ rapid growth and innovation in the gaming supplier space have created an outstanding platform for growth in this crucial global market. We look forward to having Gaming Arts’ CEO Mike Dreitzer lead this team in close cooperation with Merkur going forward.”

The release suggests that Merkur has an “overarching vision of enhancing the player experience” and the company has intentions of expanding aggressively into the American marketplace.

David Colvin, Owner of Gaming Arts, LLC concluded: “We believe this partnership is a pivotal moment in Gaming Arts’ journey. Merkur’s global reach and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our aspirations for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players in North America.”