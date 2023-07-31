Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Maryland sports betting handle has once again hit a state lowest since sports betting’s launch in November 2022 according to the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency‘s latest revenue report.Total betting across both retail locations and online totalled $254.5 million an over 20% drop from May month-on-month.

The echo of American sports seasons gone by continues to hamper the most optimistic of analyst sports betting predictions. American bettors remain committed to betting on their big three properties, and the pattern has been consistent as the summer months tend to coincide with a lull in action for basketball, baseball and NFL.

The highlight of an otherwise bleak June was that with the $2.7 million in contributions to the state from online sports betting, Maryland online sports betting has now contributed over $20.5 million to the state.

Who’s establishing themselves as market leaders in Maryland?

Competition in Maryland continues to increase, too. Fanatics Sportsbook launched this month, taking $1,609,815 in handle immediately slotting the new book above BetFred and SuperBook who both continue to struggle for market share.

FanDuel holds approximately 44% of Maryland by handle volume, with DraftKings chasing but failing to catch-up as it stands.

Most recently, Crab Sports, the local sportsbook, has officially launched online in the state. It becomes the 11th live sports betting app to open in the state. In addition to Crab Sports, Bee Fee, Bally Bet, BetPARX and WynnBET all hold licenses and are pending launch in the State (albeit with unconfirmed timelines).

Maryland borders several big hitting sports betting states. New Jersey and Pennsylvania are two of the biggest hitters in both sports betting and online casino. Maryland online casino attempts failed to come to fruition again this year, meaning it’s unlikely to be seen until 2025 at the earliest.