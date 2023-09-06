Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Two new retail sportsbooks have opened in Maryland in the last ten days. Green Turtle in Canton became the 11th, with Sports & Social at the Pike & Rose opening just days after as the 12th.

The Canton Gaming, LLC application (Trading as Finest Flag Gaming) was considered by the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission at a meeting on 15 February, 2023. Details in the application explain that the Greene Turtle is the largest operator of sports bars in the state, with 23 locations in Maryland, where the sports wagering facility would be located ‘within an opportunity and enterprise zone’.

The Canton Gaming and its partner Parx completed the required controlled demonstrations at the Greene Turtle restaurant in the Canton section of Baltimore on 28 and 29 August. The procedure saw customers participating in live wagering with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensuring that the sportsbook complied with all required regulatory procedure, and that the systems ran as expected.

As a result, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued a sports wagering facility license to Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive Maryland. Geo Concepcion, CEO of The Greene Turtle commented: “We’re super excited to partner with Finest Flag Gaming and betParx, to take our guest experience to the next level. We’ve been watching the incredible developments in gaming for a while, and we couldn’t be more pumped to offer a sportsbook experience that we all know will resonate with our guests.”

On 29 and 31 August, Whitman Gaming Inc., and its operator partner FanDuel underwent the same Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission checks at the Sports & Social location in North Bethesda. After passing all checks, the regulator issued the operational license, making Sports & Social the 12th Maryland sports betting location.

The full roster of retail locations are:

Bingo World in Brooklyn Park

Greenmount Station in Hampstead

The Greene Turtle in Canton

Hollywood Casino – Perryville

Horseshoe Baltimore

Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover

Long Shot’s in Frederick

Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill

Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack in Berlin

Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County

There are also twelve Maryland online/mobile sports betting operators (and their tethered partner):