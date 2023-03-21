Lone Star State bill seeking to legalize online sports betting to be read in coming days

This week is a crucial time for the Texas sports betting legalization effort, as multiple bills are set to be read which will dictate the immediate future of sports betting and gaming in the Lone Star state. Rep. Jeff Leach (R-67) sponsored HB1942 and HJR 102 both seek to legalize online sports betting (exclusively) through a constitutional amendment.

This piece of legislation in particular is backed by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance, comprised of some of the biggest hitters in sports betting, and many of the states professional sports outfits and venues. The Texas Sports Betting Alliance is made up of the following betting operators:

BetMGM

DraftKings

FanDuel

Barstool Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook

In addition, the following Texas sports franchises and racetracks:

Austin FC

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Stars

Dallas Wings

FC Dallas

Houston Astros

Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dash

Houston Rockets

Houston Texans

San Antonio Spurs

Speedway Motorsports

Texas Rangers

PGA Tour

The proposed laws will allow for the legalization of online sports betting through Texas professional sports teams. Each franchise will be able to apply for an online sports betting license, and if awarded one, can partner with up to one online sports betting operator.

If approved, WNBA, MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL franchises in the state will be eligible for online sports betting licenses as well as racetracks, and certain parts of the PGA Tour (golf circuit).

The bill sets the online sports betting tax rate at a low rate of 10 percent of adjusted gross betting revenue, and the licensing cost will be $500,000.

Gambling in Texas is strictly regulated by the state government, and many forms of gambling are prohibited. The Texas Constitution prohibits most forms of gambling, including casinos and horse and dog racing, and the state’s Penal Code makes it illegal to participate in games of chance or operate a gambling facility.

Texas is the second-largest state in the United States by both land area and population, with a population of approximately 29 million people as of 2021. In terms of economy, Texas is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the United States. Texas had a 2022 gross state product of $2.4 trillion, which accounts for approximately 8.8% of the total U.S. GDP.

Given Texas vast population, comparably low cost of living and tax burden, the demographic and economic prospects for the Lone Star state show exactly why commercial operators are extremely keen for sports betting to be legalized in some, if not all capacity.

Notable names in sports in Texas such as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and entrepreneur Mark Cuban have voiced their support for sports betting and the ‘inevitability’ of it being legal. They each argue the economic benefits of sports betting legalization far outweigh the negatives.

There are also a set of bills being read which are looking to legalize gaming in Texas, as well as sports betting in TX, albeit with mainly a land-based focus. The other set of bills do not seek to change the constitution, however, so would have to go to public ballot down the line. The ballot most recently was seen in action in California where sports betting in CA was voted heavily against both on a retail basis and an online basis.