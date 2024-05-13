Ronnie Johns, a leading gambling regulator in Louisiana who helped sports betting enter the state, has decided to resign in June.

Leading Gambling Regulator In Louisana Resigns

During his time in Louisiana, Johns played a huge part in bringing sports wagering to Louisiana and conducted the biggest gambling shift in over thirty years.

A new chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control is expected to be hired in the coming weeks and Johns revealed his plans after retirement.

He said (Via USA Today Network): “I’m about to be 75 years old, and Michelle and I have things we want to do, and this is a full-time job. It’s time.”

The decision comes after 37 years in the elective and appointed public service industry, as well as taking the role of Louisiana Lottery Chairman.

Johns began his most recent role in 2021 and his persistence in bringing sports betting to Louisiana now brings in $100 million in annual revenue.

He said (Via USA Today Network):”We did it the right way and in a manner that generated confidence in the future of sports betting for both players, the industry and lawmakers,” Johns said.

Johns was also key in transforming gambling properties across Louisiana, generating over $1bn to rebuild Caesars Horseshoe Casino in Lake Chares after Hurricane Laura – rebranding it as the Queen and Belle in Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Live! Casino in Bossier.

Johns said (Via USA Today Network): “I honestly think this development will grow the entire Shreveport-Bossier market.

“That’s been proven in the Lake Charles market. When the new Horseshoe opened there, it expanded the market rather than cannibalized it.

“I will leave the board knowing that I did my work as regulator with the integrity that it calls for with fairness to the industry, but with absolute compliance of our strict gaming laws and rules that we must adhere to.

“There comes a time in everyone’s life when they should step back and make their family the No. 1 priority. I have arrived at that point.”